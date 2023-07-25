Fiesta

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and it will be 5:30 p.m. Friday when the annual Fiesta fundraiser kicks off, benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. Channel Jimmy Buffett for this year’s Margaritaville theme and get ready for some frozen concoctions as area businesses will be serving up margaritas in every flavor at this friendly competition at the Edgewater Pavilion.

The event includes margarita sampling, dinner and a live and silent auction. Single tickets cost $90 and tables for eight people start at $700. Tickets can be purchased online at clubriver.org, and there will be limited quantities of single tickets available at the door.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.