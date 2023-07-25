It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and it will be 5:30 p.m. Friday when the annual Fiesta fundraiser kicks off, benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. Channel Jimmy Buffett for this year’s Margaritaville theme and get ready for some frozen concoctions as area businesses will be serving up margaritas in every flavor at this friendly competition at the Edgewater Pavilion.
The event includes margarita sampling, dinner and a live and silent auction. Single tickets cost $90 and tables for eight people start at $700. Tickets can be purchased online at clubriver.org, and there will be limited quantities of single tickets available at the door.
Golden Entertainment provides a Mexican buffet dinner for attendees, which includes tacos, enchiladas, rice, beans, street corn, chips, salsa and dessert.
This annual party always draws a crowd due to the fun nature of the evening. There will be plenty of room to stretch out and bust a move as a local band plays live.
“BlackcatX is our band, so we’ll be dancing the night away,” Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River CEO Autumn Boyle-Robinson said. “They do classic rock, but they can definitely do some of the Jimmy Buffett stuff too.”
Guests will get to sample drink creations from several booths, ranging from sweet and fruity, to salty or spicy. Sometimes the glass is even smoking or bubbling over. Anything is fair game for the businesses who are competing to serve the most unique, yet tasty concoction of the night.
Teams of bartenders from local casinos, restaurants, saloons and businesses try to create the best margaritas to win the title of Best Blended Margarita, Best Margarita On the Rocks and Best Nonalcoholic. And those in attendance get to sample all the various creations for the price of admission. There also is an award for Best Booth as an incentive for participants to create a festive atmosphere.
A panel of judges will determine the winners in each category. This year, the judges include Corbin Beeghly of DOT Foods, David Robbins of Mohave Daily News, Dan Oehler of Los Matadors, Gary Reynolds of Reynolds Mortgage and Dr. Henwood of Advanced Animal Care.
There is also a People’s Choice award determined by those in attendance in the form of tips in each booth’s jar. The team with the most tips wins the award.
Aside from drink sampling, the second part of the evening is a live and silent auction. As partygoers sip their way across the room, they can be checking out the numerous auction items, donated by several area businesses.
“We have a really cool Super Bowl Experience package,” Boyle-Robinson said. “One of the organizers who is helping put on the Super Bowl gave us two tickets to the Super Bowl Experience which is a special event where you can meet and greet football players and coaches and hobknob with the elite.
“Then we have a nice package from Glam RN, concrete from S&S Concrete and a nice package from Mattressland. We have concert tickets for REO Speedwagon and Styx, as well as Tim McGraw. Then we have a variety of silent auction items and fun stuff for the whole family.”
The live auction will be broken up into sections throughout the evening and this year the silent auction is going back to traditional paper forms.
“We’re going back to paper, a good old fashioned regular silent auction,” Boyle-Robinson said. “Every item will have a paper bid sheet and people will write their bids on it and there will be a specific time that auction closes and the sheets will be pulled and they will pay on their way out. We will have a board telling people who won each item so winners will know. Live auction items will be auctioned off throughout the event.”
All of the funds go toward providing a safe and fun place for kids to play and learn, at a price that cannot be beat for after school and summer care.
“The normal cost for our after school program is $87 a month and that includes a meal and services Monday-Friday,” Boyle-Robinson said. “With funds raised, we provided over $70,000 in scholarships this year to help families who couldn’t afford that fee to send their kids to the club.”
Right now the clubs are in full swing with the summer care program, but applications are up online for the after school program.
The club has three locations, one in Laughlin, Bullhead City and the new Fort Mohave club.
“We are officially all settled into Fort Mohave, which is fabulous,” Boyle Robinson said. “Then we relocated our two teen centers back into our youth buildings in Bullhead and Laughlin, but gave them a special area all their own, which has been working really well because they have access to the gym and that equipment.”
To find ways you can donate or volunteer to help the clubs, visit clubriver.org or call 928-763-1411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.