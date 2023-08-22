WAR

With the mindset that music can heal, WAR set out as a colorful group to jam and bring joy to the people in times of uncertainty. The group got its start 50 years ago, during the Vietnam War, in times of political scandal and racial tensions. They chose not to force any agenda on their listeners, but to unite people of all demographics through song.

They were unlike any band before them. They were a group made up of all denominations that mixed their influences together and created a unique sound. They weren’t contained to one category — they could play jazz, reggae, rock, R&B, and even country. This unbelievable diverse sound caught the eye of the right producer, and the rest was history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.