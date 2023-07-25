Albumpalooza

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, are one of the classic American rock groups that rose to prominence in the 1970s with hit songs such as “Long Train Runnin,’” “China Grove,” “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes.”

Celebrating more than 50 years in the business, The Doobies still tour the country, playing for their many fans. The band has released 15 studio albums, and a number of compilation and live albums. Their 1976 compilation, “Best of The Doobies,” is the band’s first greatest hits collection, which is certified diamond in the U.S. for sales of more than 10 million. It is this album which is the feature of Albumpalooza: Tribute to The Doobie Brothers, making its Laughlin debut July 27-30 at the Riverside Resort.

