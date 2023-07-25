Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, are one of the classic American rock groups that rose to prominence in the 1970s with hit songs such as “Long Train Runnin,’” “China Grove,” “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes.”
Celebrating more than 50 years in the business, The Doobies still tour the country, playing for their many fans. The band has released 15 studio albums, and a number of compilation and live albums. Their 1976 compilation, “Best of The Doobies,” is the band’s first greatest hits collection, which is certified diamond in the U.S. for sales of more than 10 million. It is this album which is the feature of Albumpalooza: Tribute to The Doobie Brothers, making its Laughlin debut July 27-30 at the Riverside Resort.
Albumpalooza is a concept created by John Menniti, in which he assembles a group of musicians to play a band’s single album in its entirety. He has shows paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” the Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits,” and many others.
Menniti is the owner of Live Music in Vegas, the umbrella company which produces these Albumpalooza shows.
“It’s a concept I started about seven years ago, and it is the concept of performing albums in their entirety,” Menniti said. “So the idea is, instead of having a bunch of people on stage pretending to be the artist, we are on stage as ourselves and we’re commentating and giving some historical perspective and information about the artists and the songs. Audiences just love it and we have been selling out shows around the Las Vegas area for the last seven or so years.”
With their storied career in the industry, The Doobie Brothers were a natural choice for Menniti’s concept.
“The Doobie Brothers are one of the staple American rock and roll bands,” Menniti said. “I put them right up there with the Eagles. They’ve been around for so long and they had discernible eras — they had the rock and roll era when they started, and then when Michael McDonald joined the band, they completely changed their sound with songs like ‘Minute by Minute’ and ‘Takin’ it to the Streets.’ Those were two huge hits, where the Doobie Brothers went from being a rock band to more of a pop band. One of the toughest parts of my job was to find somebody that could sing the Michael McDonald parts, because he has such a unique voice, but we’ve got some great singers and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Menniti plays bass and guitar, as well as providing some vocals to the tribute. He has also gathered several notable musicians to round out his group.
“I assemble the best musicians possible for every show and I always choose musicians that love the music of the artist we are performing,” he said. “For this show, we’re using a guitar player that was Frankie Valli’s guitar player for years, we’re using the keyboard player who currently performs with Lou Gramm of Foreigner — so these are top-of-the-line musicians.”
The music will be outstanding, and the show is very interactive for the audience.
“We work hard to put together not only the music but the production and video that goes with it — it’s a real multimedia experience for the audience,” Menniti said. “People are going to recognize every song. They’re going to have a good time and sing along and we’re going to give them a little knowledge about the band, the things that inspired some of the songs and the behind-the-scenes stuff, which led to the creation of these great songs they know and love. So there’s a lot to the show and we really try to connect with our audiences.”
Menniti said his favorite song to perform is also one of the sing-along favorites for the audience.
“I love ‘Black Water,’” he said. “It’s a great song and it’s got so many different parts. We do an audience sing along with it and it’s one of those songs that people really respond to. That and ‘Takin’ it to the Streets’ are the two crowd favorites. We always do the ones that bring the house down at the end. I try to pace the show so it’s fast out of the gates, then do the ballads in the middle section and have a big finish. We try to strike an emotion and make people feel things throughout the show.”
Laughlin guests will get the chance to experience this Albumpalooza for the first time this week.
“I look forward to playing at the Riverside in Laughlin,” Menniti said. “I’ve heard that the sound and lights are incredible there. I look forward to getting to know the people of Laughlin and the surrounding areas. Four consecutive nights is a rare treat for us too — being able to play the show four nights in a row is a joy for us.”
