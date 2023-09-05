Temptations

Intricate choreography and smooth harmonies drove the Temptations to be one of the most popular Motown groups of all time.

Producer Berry Gordy signed the group in 1961, but they didn’t see much success until they began working with Smokey Robinson a few years later. Robinson co-wrote and produced “The Way You Do the Things You Do” for the Temptations in 1964, which became their first Top 20 single.

