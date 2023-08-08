Oatman’s most notable resident, and honorary mayor, is one heck of an ass, or ‘prima donkey,’ as his adoptive dad puts it. Yes, Walter the “wonder donkey” is known far and wide with thousands of followers from across the world watching his Facebook page, ‘Walter the orphan from Oatman’s happy new life.”
Brad and Kelly Blake adopted Walter on July 5, 2019, when he was just 8 hours old. Born in the wild, his mother had rejected him and he had no place to go. When the Blake’s got the call, they happily welcomed Walter into their family and the phenomenon soon began.
People were enthralled with this tiny, adorable, fuzzy donkey. As the Blake’s nursed him to health and took him on nightly walks, they began filming Walter’s journey and sharing it with friends. They ended up making the Facebook page, and soon, complete strangers were tuned in to watch Walter grow.
Eventually, the Blake’s were asked to write a children’s book series about Walter, and so far they have released the first two books in what will likely be a 10-book series. The third book is written and will hopefully come out before the end of this year.
Now 4 years old, weighing in at 341 pounds, Walter is fully grown and has lost a bit of his peach fuzz. Although he’s not the pint-sized baby he once was, the public’s adoration for him has not waned. He’s popular as ever, and well aware of it.
“Walter is my ‘prima donkey,’” Brad said. “He is in love with himself. He knows everybody is here for him.”
Throngs of visitors walk or drive up north of Main Street Oatman to the Blake’s yellow house on the hill for a chance to greet Walter at the fence and give him a treat.
“I can’t even count how many visitors he gets. Every time we look out the window there are people here to visit him,” Kelly said. “If they haven’t stopped at the stores for treats, we will give them treats for him if we are home. Otherwise, we have people feed him hay pellets, which are healthier for him, less sugar, since there are so many people who come to see him. Walter’s hay pellets are free to pick up from Jackass Junction.”
For the past few months, visitors have been greeted by two sweet little faces when they stop by. Walter now shares a bit of his spotlight with the newest member of the family, affectionately called “Betty Pea.” The Blake’s were asked to adopt a second donkey, and they took her in as a playmate for Walter.
“She was born April 21st, and we got her two days after that,” Kelly said. “She was personally owned by a couple who had multiple donkeys. They had the mother and Betty in the same pen as the other donkeys and for some reason her male decided to pick on Betty and bite her on the back of the neck and pull her hair out, so the owner thought that it would be best to pull Betty away so she could heal her wounds and get her back to health. By doing that, the mama ended up rejecting Betty, so the owner didn’t know what to do, so she gave her to a sanctuary out there and the sanctuary called us.”
Walter is used to being the center of attention, so the Blake’s were careful to introduce Betty slowly to him.
“We were kind of hesitant, because we didn’t know how Walter would react. We didn’t know if he would get jealous, but we thought it would be best for him to have a playmate,” Kelly said. “In the beginning we kept them separated just because she was so little and we weren’t sure how Walter would react when we weren’t around. So we only introduced them when we were around and we kept her in her own pen at nighttime, but we gave him access to go next to her pen. So all night long he would sleep near that pen and keep an eye on her, so that’s when we realized this was going to be a good fit.”
Walter took to Betty right away, and actually doesn’t mind sharing time and attention with her.
“It is the best decision that we have ever made,” Kelly said of adopting Betty. “He has relaxed more and he doesn’t have that neediness for us, where he has a playmate out there to love on all day long. They lay by each other, play with each other and they love each other so much.”
The Blake’s have always had German Shepherds, and naturally donkeys are agressive to canines, but just like Walter, Betty fit right in with the family dogs.
“Normally they don’t understand the difference between a domestic dog and a coyote, which is a predator to them. So a lot of donkeys will end up killing a dog, trying to protect its pack,” Kelly explained. “She took on to the dogs pretty quickly though. Her and my puppy Ajax love each other and they play with each other. It’s that same best friend relationship that our followers saw with Walter and Panzer when Walter was little.”
They have noticed a few differences in Walter and Betty’s personalities however.
“She has more energy as a baby than Walter did,” Kelly said. “When we go on our walks, she’s nuts, she won’t stop running! She has zoomies more than any other animal. She flies by. She’s already into taking her baths out there and she throws her body into it. Walter has always slowly made sure what is comfortable before he lays down. No, she runs over as fast as she can and throws herself into the ground. She doesn’t know how to flip, she can only do one side. Then she jumps up and starts running as fast as she can.”
Betty is also more likely to give affection when stopping by for a visit.
“She loves humans and needs to be close to you,” Kelly said. “She’s the first one to go to that fence when people show up. When she’s in the yard, she’s more personable and lovable. She needs kisses, hugs and scratches. Whereas Walter now is more like, ‘Do you have a cookie? OK now I’m done with you, see ya later.’”
“They are different critters,” Brad agreed. “Betty is a lovebug. We call Betty ‘velcro’ because she attaches herself to your leg. She’s the cutest little thing.”
The biggest difference between the two is their appearance. Betty has a chocolate brown coat in contrast to Walter’s grey coat. She also is growing much faster.
“I definitely think that she will outgrow Walter,” Kelly said. “At two weeks old she was 80 pounds. Walter at two weeks old was like 30-40 pounds. She’s growing faster than he ever did. She’s almost at his height now.”
As Betty brings a new twist to Walter’s journey, she will be popping up in the book series soon as well, possibly by the fourth book. The third book will hopefully be done in time for Christmas and the Blake’s will hold another book signing at Burro Flats on Main Street Oatman when it is released. Until then, visitors can purchase the first two books there, along with Walter T-shirts, stuffed toys, ornaments and other merchandise. A smaller selection of Walter merch, as well as his hay pellet treats, can be found at Jackass Junction on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.