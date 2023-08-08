Walter & Betty

Oatman’s most notable resident, and honorary mayor, is one heck of an ass, or ‘prima donkey,’ as his adoptive dad puts it. Yes, Walter the “wonder donkey” is known far and wide with thousands of followers from across the world watching his Facebook page, ‘Walter the orphan from Oatman’s happy new life.”

Brad and Kelly Blake adopted Walter on July 5, 2019, when he was just 8 hours old. Born in the wild, his mother had rejected him and he had no place to go. When the Blake’s got the call, they happily welcomed Walter into their family and the phenomenon soon began.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.