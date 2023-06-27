Independence Day is upon us, and as always, Laughlin is celebrating with a bang. The Avi Resort and Casino will host a night of fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3 and the Laughlin Tourism Commission is sponsoring Rockets Over the River at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
The Avi will be celebrating all day Sunday at the Beach Overlook back lawn behind the casino. Music will be playing beginning at 10 a.m. and The Knack 107.1 FM will be broadcasting live from the Avi from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. with games, prizes, giveaways and live call-ins. Then at 9 p.m. the fireworks show will be simulcast on The Knack radio station.
The Avi Beach is open to the public on July 3. The beautiful Avi Springs and Aha Macav Springs pools are free to registered guests from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and non-registered guests may purchase a day pass at the front desk, the Pool Hut, or the Aha Cantina. To rent a pool cabana or a beach palapa, call 702-535-5555. The Aha Cantina, located adjacent to the pool, is open from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. offering beverages, snacks and sandwiches. Cocktail service is available at both pools.
End the night by dancing the night away to a David and Party Boyz in the ArrowWeed Lounge after the display from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
For those who like to light their own firecrackers, the Avi offers a designated fireworks lighting area for guests. Fireworks must be purchased at the Avi’s Smoke Shop convenience store on property. Lighting times are 9 a.m.-midnight from May 15-Sept. 14. Ask any Avi staff member to direct you to the lighting area.
On July 4, Rockets Over the River will be shot off on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, across from the New Pioneer. Zambelli Fireworks will be taking care of the pyrotechnics again this year. They are a family company that began more than 120 years ago and are a leader in the industry with world-class designs.
The display will be coordinated with festive music that can be heard on Murphy Broadcasting’s 104.9 KISS FM. The show will last about 20 minutes with nearly 2,000 total shells. Within those shells there are hundreds of additional multi-shot effect cakes and specialty combinations counting toward the total bursts.
The public can watch the show from the Riverwalk in Laughlin or park their car on the Arizona side and watch from a number of places.
To make it an extra special evening, book the July 4th dinner cruise with Laughlin River Tours. The cruise costs $125 per person and lasts from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. July 4. It includes a welcome glass of champagne, a full dinner with special dessert, DJ entertainment, fantastic firework viewing and a cash bar available. To book the cruise, call 702-298-1047.
There’s even more 4th of July fun and specials going on at the casinos.
Riverside Resort
Have a blast at the Freedom Rock Pool Party at the Riverside Resort South Tower Pool on Friday, June 30 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.). Enjoy music from DJ Vegas Vibe with a $10 cover for the public (hotel and RV Park guests free). This event is for ages 21 or older. To rent a cabana, call the front desk.
Avi Resort & Casino
Check out the new Aha Macav Springs 21+ Pool for tanning and tunes with local DJ J-Roc at the Splash Bash from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Admission for registered hotel and KOA guests is free, and for non-registered guests it is $10.Book a cabana for the bash and receive a $100 food and beverage credit. Visit the Aha Cantina or the Pool Hut for details.
Feather’s Cafe is offering a special of a half rack of baby back slow-roasted pork ribs finished with BBQ sauce and served with corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. The cost is $27.99 and the special is available after 11 a.m. Friday-Tuesday, June 30-July 4.
MoonShadow Grille will offer a 16-ounce prime ribeye, topped with sun-dried tomatoes and melted bleu cheese and served with chef’s vegetables and choice of one side. The special costs $61 and is available from 4 p.m.-close Friday-Monday, June 30-July 3. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5535, ext. 3243.
Harrah’s Laughlin
The Beach Café is offering a 4th of July special open face brisket sandwich with tender brisket, BBQ sauce and fried potato straws on top of a soft roll, served with creamy cabbage slaw for $18.99. This special is available from Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 (noon-10 p.m.).
Tropicana Laughlin
Carnegie’s Café is celebrating with a special fire-grilled chipotle chicken sandwich with a grilled, blackened chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli served with fries for $16.99. This special is available from Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 (noon-10 p.m.).
Brew Brothers is also offering a special firecracker burger. This burger comes with a beef patty topped with firecracker pulled brisket, pepper jack cheese, tomato, crispy onion and a grilled, marinated jalapeno pepper, served with Brew fries for $17.99. This special is available from Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 (4 p.m.-close).
Aquarius Casino Resort
Café Aquarius will offer a celebratory three-course meal, beginning with the choice of soup or salad, followed by a full or half rack of BBQ ribs with ranch beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob and cornbread, finished with apple pie for dessert. The full rack costs $29 per person or $26.10 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The half rack costs $22 per person or $19.80 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. This special is available from Friday-Tuesday, June 30-July 4 (11 a.m.-close).
Edgewater Casino
PT’s Express has an all-American special of a loaded chili cheese dog with fries and a soda for $12 or $10.80 when redeeming True Rewards points. This special is available from Friday-Tuesday, June 30-July 4 (11 a.m.-
close).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.