Fireworks

Independence Day is upon us, and as always, Laughlin is celebrating with a bang. The Avi Resort and Casino will host a night of fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3 and the Laughlin Tourism Commission is sponsoring Rockets Over the River at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The Avi will be celebrating all day Sunday at the Beach Overlook back lawn behind the casino. Music will be playing beginning at 10 a.m. and The Knack 107.1 FM will be broadcasting live from the Avi from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. with games, prizes, giveaways and live call-ins. Then at 9 p.m. the fireworks show will be simulcast on The Knack radio station.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.