Terry Fator

In the entertainment industry there is a place for everybody, the wild, the weird, the wicked and everything in between, as there is an audience for it somewhere. That place is Las Vegas, where millions of visitors travel to find a unique and exciting entertainment experience. However, it’s not so easy to headline a Vegas showroom, but a certain T.V. show has been known to help acts find their spot on the Strip.

“America’s Got Talent” not only shines a spotlight on unusual entertainers, it also has given acts the exposure to land major deals. The talent competition show first aired in 2006, creating a place for not only singers, but dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians and ventriloquists to gain some recognition. That was Terry Fator’s plan when he signed up for the show, to maybe gain some followers for his act. He certainly did that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.