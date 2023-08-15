In the entertainment industry there is a place for everybody, the wild, the weird, the wicked and everything in between, as there is an audience for it somewhere. That place is Las Vegas, where millions of visitors travel to find a unique and exciting entertainment experience. However, it’s not so easy to headline a Vegas showroom, but a certain T.V. show has been known to help acts find their spot on the Strip.
“America’s Got Talent” not only shines a spotlight on unusual entertainers, it also has given acts the exposure to land major deals. The talent competition show first aired in 2006, creating a place for not only singers, but dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians and ventriloquists to gain some recognition. That was Terry Fator’s plan when he signed up for the show, to maybe gain some followers for his act. He certainly did that.
Fator was born to entertain, amusing adults from the time he was a baby.
“I could always imitate and mimic,” he said. “Before I could even talk my mom said adults realized I could mimic sound. Apparently the adults in our church would come over and I would entertain them by reciting long words back to them like, hippopotamus and helicopter. So here’s this baby who couldn’t talk yet, but is like a little parrot. I could hear the different sounds and impersonate the words they were saying, so I think it’s just something you’re born with. I was always able to listen to tones and different people. I don’t do it much with speaking, but for some reason, with singing, I can listen to a singer and I can find the tone and the way they are saying the words and analyze it and just sing like them.”
With this natural ability, it’s no wonder Fator picked up a puppet at age 10 and followed his calling to ventriloquism. He taught himself the art and used his knack for impressions to sing like celebrities. After graduating high school, he combined his multiple talents of music, comedy and ventriloquism in his group, Texas The Band.
“I always knew I wanted to sing, and I had more fun singing like the original artist than trying to put my own personal spin on it,” Fator said. “In fact, back in the early ‘90s, Warner Brothers sent someone to come in and groom my band to be the next big thing and get a contract with Warner Brothers. They made me stop doing the impressions of the singers and they wanted me to sing everything in my own voice. I didn’t enjoy that at all, so I stopped and told them, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’ I had more fun doing the comedy, and they wanted me to stop doing the ventriloquism too, and I just loved it too much.”
After several years with his band, Fator decided to part ways and become a full-time ventriloquist, as that was his true passion. He was traveling all over performing his solo act, and as the hours on the road became wearing, he dreamt of a residency to perform in one spot night after night. He was hoping to work his way up the ranks in Las Vegas, but needed some exposure first to get his foot in the door. That’s when he decided to try out for AGT.
“My goal was to get a headlining gig in a place like Las Vegas because I had been traveling for 20 years and to be honest, I was just tired of traveling,” Fator said. “I really wanted to get a place where I could perform and then go home and sleep in my own bed. That’s really why I did it, to get more of a fan base and possibly get a headlining gig somewhere. It went way bigger than I ever could have dreamed of!”
Fator would end up winning season 2 of AGT, which he never believed was even a possibility.
“I didn’t go in with the high hopes of winning, I went in there with the high hopes of building a fan base,” he said. “I figured the winner was going to be someone else, so I didn’t feel pressure at all to win. So what a huge surprise to actually win the thing, and suddenly be thrust into being one of the top headliners in Vegas overnight. From what I was told at the time, it was unprecedented. Nobody had ever gone from never playing Vegas to headlining at a major casino in history. So it was quite an honor and it is all thanks to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ so I’m very grateful.”
The prize for winning the show is $1 million, with no guarantee of a Vegas residency, but Fator’s act is so popular, he moved there and has remained a headliner since winning his season.
“I didn’t realize it was going to be kaboom, move to Vegas and become a headliner,” he said. “I did a year at the Hilton and then I did 11 years at the Mirage and now I’m on my third year at New York New York. It’s really nuts how it happened. I just stay busy and keep writing and performing. I’m having a ball.”
His act is constantly evolving as he adds new songs and characters.
“The idea will hit me like lightning — it just strikes,” he said. “I could be watching a movie, playing a video game, I could be on the beach and it’s just like, ‘Oh wow, this could be a great character!’ A lot of times I will create a character based on songs. Like I’ll hear a song and then I’ll think if I have a puppet that can sing that song. If I don’t, I create one. I didn’t have any puppets who could do Motown, so I invented my black puppet Julius and the very reason I created him was to sing Motown and Earth, Wind and Fire, and stuff like that.”
Although he has the Vegas residency, Fator still likes to take his show to fans across the country on occasion. During his current On the Road Again Tour, he will be stopping in Laughlin with a cast of his favorite characters.
“I’m going to be bringing an array of the most popular characters,” he said. “Of course, Winston will be there, Julius, and Fernando Francisco, the sexiest puppet ever created. Vikki the Cougar is probably everyone’s favorite right now because her routine is so stinking funny. Of course Maynard Thompkins the Elvis impersonator will be there. So the full array of my most popular characters will be there.”
