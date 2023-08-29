It’s 1986 and the release of “Slippery When Wet” has just blown America’s youth away. Crowds are lining up to hear “Livin’ on a Prayer” sung live by a new group of young rockers with the look, the sound and the unbelievable energy to set the stage on fire. Bon Jovi has arrived.
“They could bring crowds to a frenzy with a rocker, and then, right after that, bust out a ballad with such incredible dynamics that makes the song just as energetic as the rocker, but with a whole different energy,” Jerry March said.
March, who has seen Bon Jovi perform live a few times, now portrays frontman Jon Bon Jovi in his tribute, Wanted, where he captures that same excitement and pours it back onto his own audiences.
March grew up in Canada and switched career paths from hockey player to musician after suffering a few injuries. He started out playing drums in an original band, then found his way to the lead vocal position playing with cover bands in California.
“I had an agent that I did some work for, doing Boogie Nights,” March said. “He saw us jam and we did a Bon Jovi song and he said, ‘Oh you should do a Bon Jovi tribute, I could get you work.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ Funny thing is, once I got the band put together, he said, ‘I don’t book that stuff anymore.’ So, I had to do it myself.”
March had already done the hard part, which was finding the musicians who could handle Bon Jovi’s catalogue. He happened upon the perfect player, Steve Frangadakis, to fill lead guitarist Richie Sambora’s role.
“The hardest part was finding Steve, the guy who plays Richie,” he said. “Finding someone who could play the guitar parts and also sing, was hard. The funny thing is when I was auditioning people and scouring YouTube trying to find players, I came across this guy in a Bon Jovi tribute on the East Coast who was really great, but obviously I couldn’t use him since he was on the East Coast. Then one of the bass players auditioning said, ‘You really should try this guy I play in an original project with — he’s got Richie down.’ Of course I was intrigued and told him to bring him down to the auditions. I was floored when he walked in the door — it was Steve, who just happened to be the guy I saw in the video of the East Coast Band. Turns out he lives here in L.A. and was flying to the East Coast for shows. He was playing with Bret Michaels from Poison at the time, but once the schedule made sense, everything just started to fall into place and we’ve being doing this together ever since.”
Along with March and Frangadakis, the band includes George Nakoneckny on bass and vocals, Bradford Snow on keys and vocals and Mark Romans on drums. They have worked tirelessly to provide an authentic Bon Jovi show for the fans, which includes quite a stage performance along with the musical talent.
“When we started this band, it was very clear to everyone involved that this was going to be 100% professional, or we weren’t going to do it,” March said. “I have been very fortunate in that I’ve played with some immensely talented professionals in my career. I’ve learned that you get out of a project and an audience, what you put in. For people that know what a Bon Jovi concert is like, they know it’s an event. It’s a lot of energy, it’s songs that you can’t mail in or just regurgitate, and it’s a show that you have to connect with people for it to work.
“It’s not just people standing up on stage playing some songs and wearing clothes that look like something the band wore. We’ve spent endless hours rehearsing, watching video, listening back to our shows and video, and constantly adjusting what we do to make it the best it can be. We take pride in giving people all we have and doing all we can do, so they can have a good time at the show and feel they got their money’s worth.”
It’s a labor of love, but performing in this tribute certainly takes physical endurance, to not only sing and play instruments, but to fly across the stage and bring the level of entertainment that Bon Jovi fans expect.
“It’s super physical,” March admitted. “Jon and the boys were never ones to just play the tunes. They delivered their songs like they were lighting off fireworks. When they’d play these songs, it was very combustive. Bon Jovi songs are not easy to sing and to try and replicate all that, it takes everything I’ve got. This show is a full contact sport!”
The fantastic music makes all of the work worth it. As a tribute artist, it doesn’t get much more fun than portraying one of the top ‘80s rock bands.
“We’re very fortunate that Bon Jovi has such a large catalog of great hits,” March said. “But it’s not just that they’re hits, they’re great songs to play live. Whether it be the ballads that everyone sings along to, or the rockers that everyone rocks out to, it’s just great music for a rock concert. The music Jon and Richie created is just so iconic and it’s so incredible to play in a concert environment. You can watch videos and live streams of it all day long, but it’s nowhere near as good as being there live.”
Laughlin guests will get to experience this combustible live show when Wanted makes its debut in town at the Riverside Resort Aug. 31-Sept. 3.
“We love to go to new places, a new town or new venue,” March said. “We love it when people haven’t seen us before, so I’m looking forward to playing there for the first time. It’s going to be a great time.”
Whether you are a die-hard Bon Jovi fan, or simply looking for a fun night out over Labor Day Weekend, Wanted promises to entertain all.
“We get three groups of people who come to the shows,” March said. “We get people who are hardcore fans, we get people that are passive fans and the third type are people who get dragged there. I love those people, because those are the ones you can win over. For the fans, if they are looking to experience that same energy and a memory from a Bon Jovi show, we got them. They are definitely going to be happy. If they are the casual fan or were dragged there, if they have an open mind, they are going to enjoy themselves. Our main thing is to entertain. We’re fans too and we love playing it for the people. The biggest compliment I get after a show is when people say, ‘we had fun.’ Then I did my job.”
