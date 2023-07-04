It Takes Two

Two rock legends came together for the first time in 1981, both with gravelly voices and high-energy stage performances that melded together for an electric duo when Tina Turner joined Rod Stewart to perform his song “Hot Legs” on “Saturday Night Live.”

Turner was making a comeback at the time as a solo act and Stewart was at the height of his career, pouring out hits. After the SNL outing, Turner joined Stewart again for his concert at the Los Angeles Forum two months later, again performing “Hot Legs” and a cover of the Beatles’ “Get Back.” The two were a power pairing, and fans loved their charisma on stage.

