Don’t let the last official weekend of summer slip away! Spend Labor Day in Laughlin and enjoy fireworks, pool parties and dining specials at the casino resorts.
Riverside Resort
Celebrate the end of summer with a pool party at the Riverside South Tower Pool. DJ Vegas Vibe will be playing on the outdoor stage from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Guests must be 21 or older to enter the South Tower Pool.
Avi Resort & Casino
Have a blast at the Avi firework display on Sunday, Sept. 3. Enjoy all-day music on the Avi Beach Overlook and grounds beginning at 10 a.m. The Avi Cove and Beach are open to the public free of charge on Sunday. Radio remote with Bri and Loke on The Knack 107.1 FM broadcast from the Avi Beach Overlook will be from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., with games, prizes, giveaways and live call-ins. Then at 8:30 p.m. fireworks will shoot off over the river and The Knack 107.1 FM will simulcast the music heard during the show.
Then on Monday, Tempe DJ Sqeme will be pumping up the party at the Labor Day Splash Bash at Aha Macav Springs Pool from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 4. There is no charge for registered guests to enter the beautiful Avi Springs or the Aha Macav Springs pools. Non-registered guests may purchase a day pass wristband at the front desk, the Pool Hut, or the Aha Cantina for $10. All guests may reserve cabanas, palapas, and daybeds at the hotel front desk, the Pool Hut or Aha Cantina.
All weekend long the Avi will have music inside ArrowWeed Lounge. Enjoy rocking out to DJ Loke Lau Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2, and DJ Sqeme Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
From Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3 enjoy dining specials at the Avi. MoonShadow Grille is offering a quarter rack of pork ribs, an 8-ounce New York Steak and a spicy sausage link, all mesquite-grilled to perfection, served with one side and Chef’s vegetable for $55.
Feather’s Cafe has a special of a half rack of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs smothered with Jack Daniels BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw, corn on the cob, roasted red potatoes, and cornbread for $27.99 (available after 11 a.m.).
Harrah’s Laughlin
The Beach Café is featuring a juicy pulled pork sandwich made with slow-cooked pork butt and topped with tangy BBQ sauce, crispy onions and creamy coleslaw served with fries for $16.99. The special is available noon-close Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4.
Tropicana Laughlin
Carnegie’s Café is serving up a crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, avocado, American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce in a flaky croissant served with fries for $16.99. The special is available noon-close Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4.
Brew Brothers offers a weekend special Bigfoot Burger with double patties, Swiss cheese, grilled Portabello mushrooms, fried jalapenos served with Brew fries for $19.99. The special is available 4 p.m.-close Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4.
Aquarius
Café Aquarius will offer a specialty BBQ platter available from 11 a.m.-close, Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4. The platter will include pork ribs, BBQ chicken, andouille hot link, ranch beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw and corn bread, accompanied by soup or salad, priced at $28 or $25.20 when using your True Rewards card to pay in full.
Edgewater
In honor of Labor Day, PT’s Express will feature a specialty loaded hot dog and french fries for $9, offered exclusively on Monday, Sept. 4. True Rewards and Locals Edge discounts will not apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.