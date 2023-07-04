Edgewater Bingo Room

There’s nothing quite like the flurry of excitement when just one number remains unmarked in a row of five on your Bingo card. The anticipation is nearly unbearable as you hope for the next number called to complete your pattern before someone else’s. Then there’s the thrill when the stroke of luck falls in your favor, and you shout out “Bingo!”

While there are several gambling options available in Laughlin, Bingo is one of the favorites among locals and guests. For a low buy-in, a player receives an hour of entertainment and numerous chances to win. It’s a fairly easy game to follow and certainly a fun one to play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.