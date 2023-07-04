There’s nothing quite like the flurry of excitement when just one number remains unmarked in a row of five on your Bingo card. The anticipation is nearly unbearable as you hope for the next number called to complete your pattern before someone else’s. Then there’s the thrill when the stroke of luck falls in your favor, and you shout out “Bingo!”
While there are several gambling options available in Laughlin, Bingo is one of the favorites among locals and guests. For a low buy-in, a player receives an hour of entertainment and numerous chances to win. It’s a fairly easy game to follow and certainly a fun one to play.
Therefore, Golden Entertainment wanted to offer this amenity to its players in Laughlin and opened a Bingo room inside the Edgewater Casino last month.
“It’s something that we do well in our other properties,” Edgewater and Aquarius General Manager Jeremy Jenson said. “We have two Bingo rooms at our Pahrump properties, we have two Bingo rooms at Arizona Charlie’s, so we wanted to focus on the locals and it felt like this was a good opportunity for a local amenity at the property.”
The Edgewater room is located downstairs in the former buffet location. The 11,800 square foot space accommodates up to 300 players per round and is the only Bingo room in Laughlin with direct views of the beautiful Colorado River just outside.
There are daily sessions every odd hour from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and there are 14 games played per session. The minimum buy in is $4 to get in the game.
There are paper or electronic boards available. There is a vending machine full of every color of dobber in the back corner of the room for those that like to mark their paper cards. The electronic boards will keep track of the numbers called and alert a player when they have a Bingo. When a player is one number away from winning, the boards emit a jingle which only heightens the anticipation in the room.
There is a cashball promotion at each session. The first ball drawn on the first game of the session is the cashball for the entire session. If a player wins any round on that number, they win the cashball progressive jackpot. Players must validate their packs to be eligible for the cashball promotion.
There are also multi-location coverall jackpots which have progressive payouts building from play at all of the Golden Entertainment Bingo rooms.
“The coverall multi-game jackpot is won at 55 numbers or less and it starts at $10,000 and then it continues to grow,” Jenson said. “So what’s exciting about that is, that might be $30,000 in three or four weeks, so it creates some excitement in the room and people kind of chase those jackpots.”
The Edgewater is the place for locals to play, as they offer special promotions with their all-new Locals Edge Card. After signing up for the card, locals will receive one free blue pack Bingo bonus on Tuesdays and Sundays. Along with the Bingo bonus, the card offers food and beverage discounts as well as discounted tickets to the new L.A. Comedy Club and the Grand Celebration cruise.
While playing Bingo, players will receive complimentary cocktail service, as well as a self-serve coffee and soft drink station. Snacks are available for purchase, including nachos, hot dogs, chips and candy.
Grab a drink, enjoy the view, and wait for your lucky number to be called at the Edgewater!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.