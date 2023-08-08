Vegas McGraw

When trying to make a name in Nashville, aspiring artists try about anything to stand out from the crowd. But sometimes, a similarity to an established star isn’t such a bad thing. Adam D. Tucker was trying to make his music dreams come true, but he kept drawing comparisons to another singer, which seemed to be holding him back at first.

“Every time I went into a recording booth the producers would be like, ‘Man, you have to sing it different. You sound too much like Tim McGraw,’” Tucker said. “I’m like, ‘That’s just how I sing. I can’t do anything about it.’ After hearing that so many times, about six years into my singing career, I decided to do what everybody told me to do and try the Tim McGraw thing. As soon as I did that, the whole world opened up. Immediately I started getting booked and I got a Vegas contract.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.