When trying to make a name in Nashville, aspiring artists try about anything to stand out from the crowd. But sometimes, a similarity to an established star isn’t such a bad thing. Adam D. Tucker was trying to make his music dreams come true, but he kept drawing comparisons to another singer, which seemed to be holding him back at first.
“Every time I went into a recording booth the producers would be like, ‘Man, you have to sing it different. You sound too much like Tim McGraw,’” Tucker said. “I’m like, ‘That’s just how I sing. I can’t do anything about it.’ After hearing that so many times, about six years into my singing career, I decided to do what everybody told me to do and try the Tim McGraw thing. As soon as I did that, the whole world opened up. Immediately I started getting booked and I got a Vegas contract.”
It was a compliment for Tucker to be compared to one of country’s best-selling artists, especially because McGraw was his personal favorite, and it’s a joy for him to get to portray the star.
“Bringing Tim to life on stage is easy for me, because he is my idol and I love his music,” Tucker said. “I’ve seen him probably 20 times and I pretty much know every song he’s ever put out. He’s my Elvis Presley. Anything he did I watched. If he put out a special, I was watching it, even before I started entertaining.”
Tucker leaned into the new tribute role and moved to Sin City, starting out in a show called “Country Superstars” at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas.
“Leonard Quenneville is the reason why I came to Vegas 13 years ago,” Tucker said. “He’s the one who put me in his country tribute show that he had at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. I love working with him and he’s been in my corner for 13 years. He is part producer of my show and he plays keyboards up there with me on stage too.”
Tucker created his own Vegas McGraw show and he played in different venues around town, but decided he wanted to hit the road and see the world.
“My main thing has been touring,” Tucker said. “I love seeing the world. Vegas is kind of like Nashville — there’s so much entertainment here. For me, it’s so much more fun to go out to a random county fair in the middle of Oklahoma and show up as Tim McGraw because it’s such a huge draw and people love it and aren’t used to seeing entertainment like that.”
His Vegas McGraw act has taken him all over the country and the world, from the British Virgin Islands to Australia. He has opened for more than 45 national touring artists, like Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift and Jason Aldean. With his busy schedule, he hardly gets a breather at home in Vegas and he is right back on the road.
“The show is going extremely well. This year I’ll be hitting 23 states on tour,” he said. “I just did the San Diego County Fair and that was a big deal because that’s one of the top 10 fairs in the country. I did that show on a Wednesday night, drove 5.5 hours back to Vegas, jumped on a flight to Chicago and did another show in the middle of a cornfield in Illinois, then flew right back to Vegas. It’s crazy stuff. Right before Laughlin, I’ll be in New Hampshire, Canada and New York, then I’ll fly to Minnesota and then it’s off to Laughlin. So four days in Laughlin will be heaven!”
Not only does Tucker bring the talent, he produces the show, books all his own travel accommodations, drives his own tour bus and even set up a merch shop in his house.
“I’m just going nonstop on the road,” he said. “I take my dusty RV that we hit the West Coast with and I’m putting a lot of miles on that. I do all of the driving, all the booking and promoting, I do everything. My girlfriend, Trista Touchstone, and I even make our own merchandise in our house. I’ve been in this business for 20 years, 13 years as Tim McGraw. That’s just how I’ve always done it, I do everything myself.”
With his “no days off” attitude, it’s no surprise opportunities have been piling up for Tucker, because his heart and soul goes into being Vegas McGraw, along with a lot of physical work. He follows a strict fitness routine, which is required to capture McGraw’s chiseled bod.
“I was a semipro football quarterback and an all-state basketball player in high school, so I’ve always been in decent shape, but once I came out to Vegas, you learn real fast you have to up your game out here. So it was just, how can I better my act? A lot of it is presence,” Tucker said.
“Tim McGraw is an inspiration. He’s 11 years older than I am and the man is in incredible shape. When I go into a city, as soon as I land I start researching what gyms are close by and if the hotel has a gym. When you’re on the road, if you can’t find a gym, you have to use your body weight. I average 100,000 pushups a year and 70,000 sit-ups a year. Right before a show, I bang out about 200 pushups. I refuse to not workout — it’s part of my gig. When I’m home, I know it’s crazy hot, but I wake up at 5:45 a.m. and by 6 a.m. I’m outside and I do an hour workout at my outdoor gym at home. It’s still roasting out, but there’s no excuses, it’s part of the job, I have to do it.”
Tucker has another added talent which sets his show apart. He does impressions of several Las Vegas icons, which makes up the “Vegas” portion of Vegas McGraw.
“I go by Vegas McGraw, because the audience gets two shows in one — they get Vegas and they get Tim McGraw,” Tucker said. “I’m there to please the Tim McGraw fans, but in the last part of the show I include my movie influences. I do a ‘Grease’ bit, a ‘Blues Brothers’ bit and I’ve auditioned for the ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ Broadway musical so I bring Johnny Cash to the stage, I bring Elvis Presley, I bring Jerry Lewis and Carl Perkins.”
Sometimes Tucker has a couple of special guests with him as well — his daughter, Lilly, and son, Beau, who have both joined him on stage before.
“I try to show them that if Daddy can do it, anybody can do it,” Tucker said.
Tucker will play as many of McGraw’s hits as he can pack into the show when he returns to the Riverside Resort Aug. 10-13. He’s bringing his band, which includes Chad Sylva on drums, Denny Mishler on guitar, Michael Hege on bass and co-producer Leonard Quenneville on keys.
“It’s a fun, energetic show,” he said. “People think of country as just a guy standing up there singing. Oh no! This is a country rock and roll show. There won’t be much of the stage I won’t touch. I’ll jump out in the audience and find me a cute grandma and sit on her lap and sing to her. I do all that stuff!”
Fans who caught his show last time he was in town can expect his same energy, but an updated setlist and visual performance.
“Obviously some of the hits you have to keep in there, but there’s going to be a couple of songs in there that weren’t there last time,” Tucker said. “There will be different video packages that go along with the songs too. Then I’ve expanded on my Elvis, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis impressions, because 80% of the show is Tim McGraw but the last 20% of the show is where I get to cut loose and have fun. That’s when I go into my Jerry Lee Lewis mode. So you see the sexy cowboy up there singing ‘I Like It, I Love It,’ next thing you know, that cowboy doesn’t have the hat on anymore and he’s standing on a chair playing ‘Great Balls of Fire.’ It’s like no other show in the country, that’s for sure!”
His unstoppable energy, likeness to McGraw and entertaining personality not only draws crowds to his shows, but has opened doors for television opportunities as well. Tucker was chosen last year to appear on “Clash of the Cover Bands,” a show produced by Jimmy Fallon. Vegas McGraw was voted the winner over a Keith Urban tribute on episode 3 of the series, as decided by celebrity judges Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor and Ester Dean.
“They were looking for 20 of America’s top tribute acts and they were looking at all genres,” Tucker said. “They found me, called me and asked me if I’d be interested. We had the casting call and I had to interview and they loved me and brought me on. Everybody was so good on the show. It was an awesome experience, spending a couple weeks in Hollywood.”
Tucker just had a second casting call for a possible new competition show coming to T.V.
“Three weeks ago I had a casting call for a brand new T.V. show that’s going to be on a major network, and I think I’m going to get the job, so I think another T.V. show is in the works,” he said. “This is going to be another competition show, but it will be done in a very unique way that has never been done on T.V., so fingers crossed that comes through.”
Keep an eye out for Vegas McGraw on screen, and see his fantastic act in person while he takes a rare four-day stop in Laughlin this week.
