From the rushing Colorado River to the rugged Black Mountains and the starry desert skies, beauty abounds in the Mojave Desert region. There is much to explore and Desert Wonder Tours is ready to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.
“It’s not the trip, it’s the experience,” Bob Walton, owner of Desert Wonder Tours said. Because on his tours, regardless of the destination, he makes sure guests have an unforgettable time.
Walton started his business out of Kingman in 2017, “to share his appreciation of the desert and the attractions here with visitors around the world.” He is a Kingman native with ancestry dating back to the late 1800s, around the time the town was founded. He pours his passion for his homeland into his tours, sharing the area’s best-kept secrets with his guests.
For the past six years the company has been racking up five-star reviews for their incredible tours to destinations such as a Western guest ranch, historic mining town, vineyards, a wildlife park, and the Grand Canyon. Now, Walton has expanded his offerings with the addition of Desert Wonder Adventures. Under this branch of his company, Walton is providing even more chances to get in touch with the desert wilderness by partnering with other area companies to bring specialized experiences to his patrons.
The latest offering is a kayaking trip to Emerald Cave, a stunning feature along the Colorado, within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. About 15 miles south of Hoover Dam, Willow Beach is the ideal point to start a trip to this famed cave with unbelievable emerald waters. Walton’s team will shuttle guests from the Laughlin area to Willow Beach, where the adventure begins. He has partnered with a kayaking company called Blazin’ Paddles, who will transport all of the kayaks to the start point, give instruction to the guests and provide a guide who paddles along with your group, taking you upstream to the cave and back to Willow Beach.
Beginners are welcome on this adventure. If you have never kayaked before, fear not. Kayaks are fairly easy to maneuver and after some quick instructions from your guide, you will be on your way. Life jackets are required and provided for all guests. You may choose to ride in a tandem kayak with a partner, or go solo in your own vessel. There is a degree of physical exertion to this trip, so children or those unexperienced with kayaking may want to paddle with a partner.
Water shoes or sandals with straps are recommended. Your lower half will get wet, and you may choose to take a dip in the river at stopping points so swim trunks or wearing a swimsuit under light clothing is advisable. You will be on the river for three hours, so make sure to bring sunscreen, sunglasses and hats. A waterproof bag to keep cellphones in is advisable. Don’t forget a towel for your return, and a dry change of clothes if you wish, which can be left in the Desert Wonder van. Snacks and water bottles will be provided by Blazin’ Paddles, but you may bring your own as well.
It is a 2-mile paddle up to the cave, but the guide will stop for a break at the 1-mile point, where there is a scenic vista that makes for a great photo opportunity of the stunning Black Canyon. The guide shares some knowledge about the local flora and fauna, then takes the group on a short uphill jaunt to the lookout. Guests will also have the chance to grab water and snacks during the break.
The next leg of the trip arrives at the main attraction — Emerald Cave. Travelers come from across the globe for a glimpse of this glistening gem, so there may be a line of kayaks waiting their turn to enter the cave, which is quite small. The wait doesn’t take long, it’s a nice reprieve from paddling and assures each group gets its own time inside the cave. Once it is your chance, each group member will back their kayak into the cave for an awe-inspiring view of the enchanting emerald water. Snap a few pictures and soak in the moment.
Next your guide will get paddlers turned back toward Willow Beach for the 2-mile return. Again, there will be a short break halfway through the trip, then it is back to the beach where your Desert Wonder driver is waiting to take you home.
This adventure is a fun half-day trip for both beginner and experienced paddlers. Kids must be 8 years or older to join parents on the tour. Guests are safe in the hands of the experienced Blazin’ Paddles guides and will have an enjoyable roundtrip ride provided by Desert Wonder Tours.
To book this experience, or check out the plethora of other tours available with Desert Wonder, visit desertwondertours.com.
For the month of September, guests who sign up for a new True Rewards card at the Edgewater Casino will receive a promo code for 10% off a Desert Wonder tour. After signing up for the card, call 928-716-2046 to book a tour with your code.
