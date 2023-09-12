Sixtiesmania

Peace and love were the messages promoted through music during the 1960s, which led to some of the greatest feel-good songs of all time. From the British Invasion to Woodstock, the decade produced unforgettable tunes from artists who still reign as the best in history.

Sixtiesmania is a group formed in Australia which pays tribute to the biggest hits of that decade, performed as closely as possible to the original recordings. Founder Andrew Hill started the band more than 20 years ago and has brought it to Asia, Canada and then the U.S., where it is now based in Las Vegas. His focus is transporting audiences back to the ‘60s with imagery and music conjuring fond memories of the time.

