Peace and love were the messages promoted through music during the 1960s, which led to some of the greatest feel-good songs of all time. From the British Invasion to Woodstock, the decade produced unforgettable tunes from artists who still reign as the best in history.
Sixtiesmania is a group formed in Australia which pays tribute to the biggest hits of that decade, performed as closely as possible to the original recordings. Founder Andrew Hill started the band more than 20 years ago and has brought it to Asia, Canada and then the U.S., where it is now based in Las Vegas. His focus is transporting audiences back to the ‘60s with imagery and music conjuring fond memories of the time.
“We do all the really great songs that have lasted the test of time, and we do the songs exactly like the record,” Hill said. “We have enough singers to do all the harmonies, we do all the same keys and arrangements, because these songs are so important to people and no one wants to hear one of the songs they love interpreted by someone else, or butchered. People don’t want a sloppy version, they want to hear what they hear on the oldies station. So we don’t try to put our own spin on it, we do the songs exactly like they were recorded.
“The other aspect of the show is, it is completely linked up from beginning to end with video multimedia. So the show starts with a nice introduction with some old TV clips and then throughout the show there’s headlines going and pictures, and there’s Davy Jones of the Monkees singing in sync with the band, timed perfectly. People will be transported back to the period of the show. They can get lost in the whole event with the visionary aspect.”
Sixtiesmania makes sure to touch on each genre and movement throughout the ‘60s in their set.
“The show will start in the early Beatles period, because really when the Beatles hit America, that’s when it all changed and groups popped up everywhere,” Hill said. “So we start with the British Invasion and then we do a lot of the Americana stuff. We’ll delve into the Beach Boys, and then we move into the later period of the ‘60s, the recording period, around ‘66-’67. We do a section of all those great songs that were important to the Vietnam veterans back in that period, like ‘Fortunate Son’ and ‘For What it’s Worth’ — those great songs that have been linked to that period of Vietnam. Then we move into the flower power, later part of the ‘60s with The Birds, The Monkees and all the fun stuff like that.”
Hill sings and plays bass in the show. He took great care in filling out the rest of the band with musicians and voices that could match all of the material.
“Everyone multitasks within the show,” he said. “Everyone sings and does harmony and can play guitar. We’re very specific when we cast the show to get the certain correct voices to cover all of the songs. You have to have the right voices. So we have a guy in the show who can sing all of the Creedence stuff and then our female singer can sing a wide range of vocals from Dusty Springfield to Petula Clark, and everyone else just has very good voices and can sing harmony and lead. In the ‘60s all the band members all sang to create a wall of sound, so that’s what we do.”
The entire cast looks the part as well, with several costume changes reflecting the different styles throughout the decade.
“We have a lot of costumes and wigs,” Hill said. “People might think a ‘60s band has gone to the Halloween shop and bought a tie-dye shirt, a $10 wig, a horrible vest and put a peace sign around their neck. We don’t do that. We have gotten custom-made costuming from the United Kingdom that looks exactly like what people wore in the ‘60s with the flamboyant suits and colorful outfits. We do a costume change for each era in the show, but the show always keeps flowing. It’s very fun and fast-paced.”
Guests in Laughlin will have the good fortune to hear all of their favorite ‘60s tunes when Sixtiesmania makes its Laughlin debut September 14-17 at the Riverside Resort.
“We’re like a smorgasbord,” Hill said. “If people want to hear the Beatles, they’ll hear the best of the Beatles. If they want to hear the Stones, they’ll hear the best of the Stones, and the Kinks, the Monkees and more. We try to make sure and cover all of those great groups you always hear on the radio station. We don’t do any obscure album cuts — it’s all hit, after hit, after hit. We very much encourage people to join in, sing along and have fun. If people want to get dressed up and come to the show, please get dressed up in your favorite ‘60s gear and be a part of the whole thing.”
One thing is for sure, the entire audience will leave with a smile on their face after a dose of fabulous ‘60s music.
“People get lost in the music and we want them to walk out invigorated and in a positive mood saying what a great time they had,” Hill said. “All of the music back then had a positive message about love and being kind to one another. It made you feel good. We just cover a really great generation of music that is so popular and everyone knows the songs, even kids. Three generations in a family will all know those songs. It’s great.”
