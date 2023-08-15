Neil Diamond is known for his flash, flair and ability to touch his audience through live performances in a way that left them starstruck.
Take it from someone who has seen Diamond 17 times in concert — Rob Garrett. Garrett moved to Las Vegas with his parents in 1974 and saw Diamond’s first concert he played in the city two years later.
“Neil had never played here and that’s because at that time he only played arenas,” Garrett said. “Even though Vegas had been trying to obtain him, he wouldn’t play a Vegas showroom. A lot of rock performers didn’t like the idea of dinner being served while they were performing. All Vegas had was the convention center for bigger concerts, but they didn’t have an arena on the Strip.
“The Aladdin built a big state-of-the-art concert arena in 1976, called the Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts (now Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood). It held 7,500 people at the time, and they only wanted him (Diamond) to open it. They offered him crazy money, and this time he said yes because they had a concert arena. At first he sold three concerts and they sold out way quick. Then they added a fourth and that sold out. In those days you had to go to the casino and stand in line or you mailed in a check and took your chances of what you were going to get. So that’s what we did and me, my friend and my mother went.”
While already a big fan of Diamond’s music, seeing him live added a new dimension to Garrett’s admiration for the singer.
“I saw Neil and I was completely in awe,” Garrett said. “This was Neil Diamond in his younger, charismatic days. In his day, he could hold his own onstage against Elvis. I was dumbfounded.”
Garrett would see Diamond 16 more times in concert, including what turned out to be his final show in the U.S.
“In 2017-18, he was doing his 50th anniversary tour and I wasn’t going to go because he bypassed Vegas,” Garrett said. “He picked 50 cities and Vegas was not one of them. Not knowing it would be his last tour, I wasn’t going to go. But, a friend of mine that lived in L.A. had never seen Neil Diamond and her birthday was in August. So that’s why I went. He had two concerts at the L.A. Forum and I went to the second one. After that he went to Europe but as far as the U.S., that was his last concert. Then he announced to the world that he had Parkinson’s and that was the end of that.”
Garrett not only got to see Diamond on stage, but for the past 25 years or so, he has become Diamond on stage, starring in his own show, Neil Diamond The Tribute. Before that, he was covering Diamond songs, among others, in his cover band.
“Way before I was being Neil Diamond, from 1980-1995 I had my own cover band in Vegas called Rock & Roll Heaven,” Garrett said. “We were pretty successful, we worked a lot and got to travel to London, Norway and Aruba and do things most cover bands don’t get the opportunity to do. I was the lead singer and obviously Neil Diamond being one of my big influences, I did a lot of his stuff. So when I sang his songs, I would try my best to make it sound like him, and obviously people thought I did. I used to hear, ‘You sound just like him. You need to go try out for Legends in Concert.’ After 15 years of having the band, I decided to give the impersonation thing a shot.”
Legends in Concert was a popular impersonation show operating out of many locations with several people portraying music’s biggest stars with a limited slot within one big show. It was an opportunity to gain some recognition in the tribute world.
“I made a video and sent it to the producer of Legends in Concert in Las Vegas, but he wouldn’t give me the time of day in 1995,” Garrett said. “So I sent it to my friend in Hawaii, who was the Elvis in the show there. So he brought it to his boss in Hawaii, and nine months later, I got a phone call and he said they were ready to add a new member. I went to Hawaii and my three-month temporary gig turned into three years. Then I came back to Vegas in ‘98 and worked with them on and off here in Vegas and around the country.”
However, Legends in Concert only provided a short set for each person, and with Diamond’s prolific catalogue and adoring fans, Garrett knew he could do a full show on his own.
“I made the decision I would go off and do my own Neil Diamond show, as opposed to doing an impersonation show with other people,” Garrett said. “Now I’ve been doing it for many, many years, all around the country.”
He’s played just about every showroom in Vegas, and has become a household name in Laughlin, playing for the past several years at the Riverside Resort.
“It’s my favorite place to go for a lot of reasons,” Garrett said of Laughlin. “When I go there I get to take my hat off and stay for five nights. They’ve always treated me really well at the Riverside. I love that showroom. Every year I look forward to Laughlin.”
He’s back in town for his usual August stay at the Riverside, Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 17-20.
“I always come in August because I pay tribute to the series of ‘Hot August Night’ albums,” Garrett said. “The Neil Diamond I portray is the Neil Diamond from the early ‘80s, like ‘The Jazz Singer’ Neil Diamond. To most people, that would be the signature look, at the height of his career — the high-energy, charismatic guy with sparkly shirts. I play the most popular songs I can stick into 90 minutes. Every year I change something, but for the most part, it’s the monster hits.”
