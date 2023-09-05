Surf, sun, girls and an endless summer was the image of 1960s California, which one particular band of brothers captured perfectly with their music. The Beach Boys created the “California sound” with their beautiful harmonies about all of the feel-good elements of teenage life along the West Coast.
Aaron Broering, a California kid himself, explained why he was drawn to The Beach Boys music, which he plays in his tribute, The California Classics.
“It’s that classic, easy-listening, beautiful sun-drenched harmonies,” Broering said. “The Beach Boys were the ones who started it all. The California Classics idea is to play those nice, harmony-laden, storytelling, pop songs that the Beach Boys did, and then the Eagles did, and America as well.
“When I was a kid, I just wore out those cassette tapes. I’d blow out the batteries in my cassette player in days when I was 11-14 years old. So they were very, very influential on me as a singer and a harmony singer, and as a songwriter too. Growing up as a kid in Southern California, you are growing up underneath that umbrella, and you gravitate toward that, and that later becomes you musically in your career.”
Broering is a Laughlin staple on the entertainment calendar. He is also the leader of Desperado, a tribute to the Eagles, and Shine On, a tribute to Pink Floyd. All three of his shows are regularly booked at the Riverside Resort.
“I’m extremely honored that they are having us back and we are looking forward to being there,” Broering said. “I’m honored this particular year that three of my acts have gotten into Don’s Celebrity Theatre — Shine On, Desperado and California Classics. How flattering is that?”
His array of tributes keeps him on his toes, but Broering enjoys playing the brilliant music from each of these groups.
“Those are some classic, iconic bands. All three of them are very beautifully challenging in their own way,” he said. “I kind of look in the mirror and go, ‘Who am I today? Am I David Gilmour and Pink Floyd, am I Don Henley and Glen Frey, or am I Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys today?’ But it’s cool because variety is the spice of life. Especially musically, that holds true. It’s very nice to play different things because it keeps the flow going for you, rather than being stuck doing one thing.”
What’s impressive is, he does all three bands extremely well. With a dedication to the musical integrity, Broering has built a reputation as one of the best tribute artists in the business.
“You are only as good as how well you can replicate the songs and sing them,” he said. “That’s a really tough thing about The Beach Boys, and the Eagles, is you have to have five good vocalists to replicate not only the harmony stacks but the different kind of lead voices in the group.”
For California Classics, he has just that, five good vocalists to blend together. The rest of the band includes Chris Farmer, Ricky Lewis, David Logeman and Phillip Bardowell. Not only are their voices a perfect fit, all of the members have ties to the original Beach Boys.
“Chris Farmer, David Logeman and Phillip Bardowell all played with the Beach Boys,” Broering said. “Chris Farmer was actually The Beach Boys’ music director for 10 years. Every single one of us has played with members of The Beach Boys, but Chris, Phillip and David actually toured with The Beach Boys and all five of us have backed up Dean Torrence of Jan & Dean as well, and still play shows with him. Jan & Dean worked hand in hand in the ‘60s churning out those surf songs, so we’re going to play a couple of Jan & Dean songs in the set as well.”
While the surf songs may sound simple, there’s more to the tracks than a casual listener may catch.
“It is much easier to listen to than to go out and perform, 100%,” Broering said. “It’s a lot tougher than it sounds to replicate. Thank goodness for Chris, and Phillip and those guys who have been doing this for a long period of time, they know exactly how to do it.”
From the mind of Brian Wilson, deeper compositions flowed as The Beach Boys developed, leaving a lasting catalogue of beautiful songs.
“‘Surfer Girl,’ ‘Warmth of the Sun,’ ‘God Only Knows,’ ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice,’ ‘Good Vibrations’ — there are some not only beautiful harmonies in those songs but some gorgeous compositions. I still think ‘God Only Knows’ — even Paul McCartney said it was the most beautiful love song that he had ever heard, and that man wrote a few — so I would definitely say that ‘God Only Knows,’ is one of the prettiest compositions of all of them.”
Hear all of these favorite tunes when the California Classics return to the Riverside Resort Sept. 7-10.
“They are going to get The Beach Boys classics, a couple of Jan & Dean songs, and a couple other surprise tidbits that are cornerstone California songs,” Broering promised.
