From “Texas to Tennessee,” Clay Walker has been on quite a journey in country music. That happens to be the title of his latest album, released in 2021, which melds his roots from Beaumont, Texas, with his career in Nashville.
Walker was discovered playing at a bar in Beaumont in 1992. James Stroud, a record producer and president of Warner Music Group subsidiary Giant Records, strolled into the Neon Armadillo where Walker was the house act and signed the country crooner.
Walker released his debut self-titled album under Giant Records the following year. The album was certified platinum and produced four singles on the Billboard country music charts, of which three — “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “Dreaming with My Eyes Open” — reached No. 1. The fourth single, “Where Do I Fit in the Picture,” just missed the Top 10, peaking at No. 11. Walker penned two of those singles, as well as two other cuts on the album.
The young, good-looking cowboy was winning hearts right out of the gate. He had a classic country voice and found the recipe to success by mixing traditionalism with some of the ‘90s pop/country sound. With his strong vocals and songwriting talent, the hits kept coming.
His follow-up project, “If I Could Make a Living,” released in 1994, also garnered platinum status. He earned two more No. 1 singles with the album’s title track and “This Woman and This Man.”
Next, Walker released his third platinum album, “Hypnotize the Moon,” in 1995. Three singles breached the Top 10, with the title track and “Who Needs You Baby” both hitting No. 2 on the charts and “Only on Days That End in Y” saddling up at the No. 5 spot.
While working on his fourth album in 1996, Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. With his career just beginning, Walker didn’t let the diagnosis slow him down. With treatment, he was able to continue performing.
His fourth consecutive platinum album, “Rumor Has It,” was released in 1997. The album’s first single of the same name went to No. 1, followed by Top 10 hits, “Watch This” and “Then What?”
It was time for a greatest hits album, which Walker released in 1998. He recorded two new tracks for the project, one of which — “You’re Beginning to Get Me” — went to No. 2 on the charts.
For his fifth studio album, 1999’s “Live, Laugh, Love,” Walker showed his versatility by including more emotional depth to the track listing and adding some Latin flavor as well as blues rhythms. The touching single “Chain of Love” reached No. 3 on the country charts and crossed over to peak at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well.
For his 2001 album “Say No More,” Walker leaned into the country-pop sound. While critics were mixed on his adventurous new take, promotion of the album fell as Giant Records closed just after its release.
Walker signed with RCA Records for his next album, “A Few Questions,” released in 2003. He found his way back up the charts with two Top 10 singles, the title track and “I Can’t Sleep.”
In 2005, Walker switched labels again, this time signing with Curb Records. He released his eighth studio album, “Fall,” in 2007. The album delivered Walker’s more traditional country side, and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The title track also peaked at No. 5. “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” was Walker’s second album under Curb and it too slid into the No. 5 spot. After this 2010 release, Walker took a hiatus from recording while dealing with his health.
After nine years, a new album finally surfaced. The independent release of “Long Live the Cowboy” reached fans in January 2019. Poised to make a comeback, Walker signed with Show Dog Nashville in 2020 and released “Texas to Tennessee” the following year.
Walker co-wrote all 10 tracks on the album, which reflect a nice mix of emotion and fun. His journey is best expressed on the title track where Walker sings, “through a million twists and turns, and a thousand lessons learned, it’s been one long road from Texas to Tennessee.”
Catch Walker at the Edge Pavilion Saturday, July 8 (7 p.m.).
