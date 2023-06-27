If you can find a way to laugh through life’s tribulations, rather than dwelling on the down times, a person is sure to lead a much happier life. Comedian Craig Shoemaker has set out to help people find humor, both through his stand-up routine, and his coaching seminars.
Shoemaker suffered through a rough childhood, yet he realized his way out of misery was through comedy.
“I was having a tough time in life, my dad left when I was born, we were evicted, my mom took us from the city and moved into a suburb of Philadelphia, and I didn’t blend in,” he said. “I got caught sewing my pants in the bathroom because we hardly had any clothes. I got picked on and beaten, but I told a story one day in 4th grade and it was a story about my mom beating me with a glass bottle actually, and I’ll never forget, it was like a juice went through me like electricity — it was the most amazing feeling. I was being seen. I was being understood. I was one of the gang. Making them laugh felt so incredible and inspiring, so I went on to tell more details of the story and everyone was laughing. It was almost like a hit, like an addict, I got a hit.”
His peers cracked up at his story, but his teacher didn’t find it so funny. Nonetheless, Shoemaker had found his talent, and he would never give it up.
“The next day, believe it or not, the teacher said, ‘You’re a big mouth.’ She tied my hands behind my back with blue yarn and put me in the supply closet for the whole day,” he recounted. “While in there, something came over me and almost like a voice spoke to me and said, ‘You never stop making people laugh. Keep sharing your story and that’s your place in life.’ There was no guidance counselor, teacher or parent telling me to go be a comedian, but something ethereal told me to keep going, and it’s been my whole life.”
Shoemaker was named Comedian of the Year at The American Comedy Awards in 1997 and has won two National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards. He has performed for four US Presidents, has four solo comedy TV specials, is an award-winning TV and film producer, and the best-selling author of a novel and two children’s books.
He first gained exposure as a comedian by finding his way onto a stage through high school and college.
“I put myself through college doing comedy,” Shoemaker said. “I would get up at a fraternity party, sometimes just for drinks, and I played the inaugural ball of the president of the university. So it’s been a career since junior year of high school.”
After college, he continued to search out gigs and soon became a popular name.
“I just kept on getting up wherever I could and there seemed to be a little buzz around me. I went from opener to headliner pretty fast,” he said. “I used to do a lot of impressions and those are pretty easy to swallow for people — they don’t have to listen to a monologue — so I went up the ranks pretty fast. I used to tour with Rosie O’Donnell and we’d do improv together after our sets. It just became a matter of building a reputation, where people would call and ask me to perform.”
Sure enough, a producer caught wind of his act, and offered him a shot at film and television.
“A guy was visiting Philadelphia who was casting a movie, and I was kind of the hot ticket in my early 20s,” Shoemaker said. “I was always fascinated with theater and in college I was the lead in different plays. This guy came out and he was one of the heads of NBC and he said, ‘Why don’t you move out to California?’ I signed an NBC contract and I ended up on a few different series here and there.”
He has guest starred in shows such as “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Fuller House,” and appeared in two episodes of “Parks and Recreation,” which he counts as one of his favorite acting roles.
“I did two episodes of Parks and Recreation and it was unbelievable,” he said. “I showed up thinking I was going to stick to my lines, but no, because Amy Poehler is the boss and she works out of improv. So I was in this outfit that looked like it was from ‘Les Mis’ so I walked in and started singing, and she came in and did a duet with me the first time I ever met her.”
Along with a myriad of other roles, Shoemaker has written, produced and starred in two Universal feature films, “Totally Baked” and “The LoveMaster.” He is the producer and host of the entrepreneurial Amazon Prime show, “Wolf Pac,” as well as “Comedy Kitchen” on Tubi.
Stand-up remains his true love and Shoemaker is back on tour with a stop at the Riverside Resort June 29-July 2, with plenty of material drawn from his observations and experiences.
“My current act is about parenting and societal shifts that really bother me,” he said. “My whole perspective now is, I’m a really spiritual guy, but I’m also from Philly and very edgy, so I’m stuck between ‘namaste’ and ‘kiss my ass.’ I live in that space. And I think many people do and can relate to that. We’re just right there in the middle, trying to make things work in life and make things fun.”
Shoemaker helps others “make things fun” through his life coaching. He is the founder of Winning With Humor, an online platform to coach others “to utilize the power of humor,” in work and everyday life. He also founded the nonprofit Laughter Heals, giving speeches on using humor as a healing modality.
“I teach people how to be funnier and more fun and how to engage in life at a different level,” he explained. “Unfortunately, we see so much negativity and darkness, and I’m trying to coach people to find the light and the love and the levity. That’s a real passion I have now. I’ve helped everyone from a realtor to a mortgage guy — I’ve got all sorts of different types of clients who are committed to having more fun. I give them tools for living. They can sign up for a course at winningwithhumor.com. Coming out of this pandemic and all that we’ve went through, people aren’t dealing with it properly. This program is the antidote to mental illness and dark times. It’s cool to watch these transformations take place where they’re having more fun and finding more humor in their lives.”
These are the same messages Shoemaker portrays through his live act, while giving the crowd a hefty dose of laughter.
“I hope people come out and have a night of laughter and learn how we can live a better life instead of giving into all this fear and toxicity,” he said. “Drugs they give you have 9,000 side effects that make you worse than when you started. Laughter only has great side effects — endorphins are released and stress is relieved. So I’m trying to get out there and shift our consciousness into something that really works. That’s what I teach, but I also bring the humor and give you the medicine. So I hope the people in Laughlin come out and say, ‘You know what, we need a night off of the news, a night off of stress and people fighting about left wing/right wing. Let’s use our wings and soar above all of that crap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.