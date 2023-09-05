Tie up your skirt Lucy, it’s time to stomp the grapes! There will be no fights in the barrel this time, but guests can hop around squishing grapes beneath their toes at Cella Wines’ Grape Stomp this Saturday, just as Lucy Ricardo did in that famed episode of “I Love Lucy.”
Winery owners Micah and Ginger Spencer are carrying on the years-old tradition with a fun event open to the public, but don’t worry, none of the grape juice pounded by feet will actually be bottled for wine. “A lot of our customers wanted us to do a grape stomp,” Micah Spencer said. “I think it goes back to ‘I Love Lucy.’ I didn’t watch that show, but even I know the episode where she’s stomping on the grapes, so that’s something that everyone knows from growing up. In our process, we use a press, crusher and destemmer, so we’re not actually stomping on them to make our wine, but it’s a good way to get people involved and explain our process to them when they show up. It’s the same way with our harvest. Everyone who shows up to help, I think they appreciate a bottle of wine a lot more when they see how much work goes into making it.”
The Spencers have been quite busy this summer with an extra long harvest season due to the weather.
“July was very hot, so we actually harvested a day in July this year, which is the earliest we have done that,” he said. “But also what’s interesting, we didn’t finish until last weekend, so it’s been a long harvest season. Typically it’s a little closer together for us, but after it was so hot, which forced us to harvest sooner due to the sugar and pH levels, then it started to cool down and rain a little bit and that kind of delayed everything. Last year I think our time frame was Aug. 6-20. It depends on the weather and the amount of help we get.”
As Spencer said, after picking the grapes, they use machines to turn them into wine.
“We crush them and destem them,” he said. “They go in a machine and it smashes the grapes and they go in a bin below to ferment and the stems come out the end. They’ll ferment for one to two weeks and at that time, it’s essentially wine, but it still has the skins and seeds. So we put it into a press, which removes the seeds and skins and gets all the wine out. Then we put the wine into barrels or tanks for nine to 11 months. During that time we do what is called racking, where we move it and we filter it three times before bottling.”
While the harvest is over for this year, if anyone is interested in volunteering to help, check back next August with the Spencers to find out their schedule. They currently have five of their 10 acres of land planted, which produces a hefty load of grapes to be picked.
The Spencers moved from Texas to Kingman after buying Cella Wines and reopening it in 2021. In the past couple of years, they have made the place their own, using the techniques they learned from their predecessor and finding ways to add their own personality to the craft.
“We’ve done a lot of new blends and also added wines aged in whiskey and bourbon barrels,” Spencer said. “I grew up in Kentucky and then West Virginia, and I felt like I had to bring something here from back home and that would be bourbon barrels, to put our own spin on it.”
They also wanted to involve the community as much as possible by adding more events at the winery, which is located next to the Valle Vista neighborhood, at 6927 E. Brooks Boulevard in Kingman.
“I think the events we’ve had this year have been good,” he said. “In February we had our two-year anniversary party and then in April we did a meadery grand opening for High Five Meadery. For both of those we’ve had 30-40 local vendors and made it a big event. That’s something I wanted to do, work together with the community to bring everybody together in one place. We’re not that far from Kingman, but the only thing we have out here for shopping is Dollar General and they don’t carry produce, so I wanted to bring vendors like that out here so people have an option instead of going to town, plus enjoy themselves while they’re here.”
For the Grape Stomp, which will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, they are bringing in a variety of vendors and entertainment for guests to enjoy, along with the main attraction.
“This grape stomp is going to be our biggest event yet,” Spencer said. “We have more than 30 vendors, music, three different food offerings, wine and mead tastings. We’ll have T-shirts and we’ll have special wine glasses for the event with footprints in purple. Then we’re going to use a few rows of our cab grapes to make jelly and sell. There’s a lady with a ranch east of Kingman who is going to bring live turkeys, goats and sheep. We’ll have a couple of produce booths, local honey, different meats, arts and crafts, Arizona olive oils, permanent jewelry and more. We try to get different people out here.”
The meadery is another new venture, started by friends of the Spencers, who teamed up with them to offer this specialty drink. High Five Meadery began making and selling their product at the winery earlier this year.
“That’s all made here by our friends,” Spencer said. “They use our equipment to make it. It’s wine, but instead of grapes, it’s made from honey.”
Try a taste of mead, grab your favorite glass of Cella wine and enjoy some live music by local musician Casey Frank after stomping grapes. If you can’t make it this weekend, the winery is open for regular hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment on other days.
