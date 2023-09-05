Cella Wines

Tie up your skirt Lucy, it’s time to stomp the grapes! There will be no fights in the barrel this time, but guests can hop around squishing grapes beneath their toes at Cella Wines’ Grape Stomp this Saturday, just as Lucy Ricardo did in that famed episode of “I Love Lucy.”

Winery owners Micah and Ginger Spencer are carrying on the years-old tradition with a fun event open to the public, but don’t worry, none of the grape juice pounded by feet will actually be bottled for wine. “A lot of our customers wanted us to do a grape stomp,” Micah Spencer said. “I think it goes back to ‘I Love Lucy.’ I didn’t watch that show, but even I know the episode where she’s stomping on the grapes, so that’s something that everyone knows from growing up. In our process, we use a press, crusher and destemmer, so we’re not actually stomping on them to make our wine, but it’s a good way to get people involved and explain our process to them when they show up. It’s the same way with our harvest. Everyone who shows up to help, I think they appreciate a bottle of wine a lot more when they see how much work goes into making it.”

