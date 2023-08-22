Rob Schneider

Popular jokes from film and television are passed around and repeated for generations, but one comedic phrase in particular stands alone. Nearly everyone can catch the reference when someone utters, “You can do it!” This line belongs to comedic actor Rob Schneider, and nobody can forget it.

When you see Adam Sandler on the screen, there is a good chance you will find Schneider popping up at some point. Maybe he only has one line, but you can bet that will be the most memorable of the entire movie. His signature catch phrase from 1998’s “The Waterboy,” starring Sandler, is no exception. Although it’s been more than 20 years since the film debuted, it may be the most-quoted movie of all time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.