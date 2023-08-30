LAUGHLIN — Criminal activity in Laughlin showed a massive 173% decline in August compared to last year, with just 26 crimes reported so far this month compared with 71 reports in August of 2022.
Crimes in July were also down by a significant 36.95% over the previous year, with a total of 46 crimes reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in Laughlin compared to 63 reports in July of 2022.
Based on statistics from previous years, property crime — which includes burglary, theft and other similar offenses — should continue to decline through September before rising again through March. January, February and March were the months when the most property crimes were reported in both 2022 and 2023.
Crimes against persons — which include assaults and other crimes targeting individuals — historically continue to decline through October, rising slightly in November and December. The months with the lowest reported number of crimes against a person — including violent crimes — were January, February and March in both 2022 and 2023.
Officials say this can be attributed to the change in demographics of the tourist population in winter and summer months. Property crimes increase in the first three months of the year while violent crimes hit their lowest numbers of the year during those same months, when winter visitors — who are typically retired with a relatively high income — bring their RVs and disposable income to the area and swell the population in the Colorado River region by as many as 10,000 part-time residents.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department officials both reported fewer calls for service in July compared to the same month the previous year. However, the fire department reported that calls increased in July compared to the previous month, while LVMPD calls were slightly down last month when compared to June’s figures.
“For July this year, we handled 309 calls for service. That’s down from 316 from last year. That’s only 2% difference, so we’re pretty much on pace and status quo from last year month to month,” said Lt. Grant Rogers, bureau commander for the LVMPD Laughlin Substation. “We wrote 311 total traffic citations, made 11 arrests for battery domestic violence and 27 total arrests that were booked here in our Tucker Holding Facility.”
While LVMPD reported there were fewer calls for service in July compared to June, CCFD statistics indicate July’s figures increased by 45 fire and rescue calls compared to the previous month. Despite this increase, CCFD calls declined by 7 percent year over year.
“Fire and EMS responses are slightly down from last year but up from last month,” said CCFD Capt. Scott Taggart. “Last month, we ran 308 calls between fire and EMS, compared to (June) when we ran 262 calls. July (calls) are slightly down from 333 last July — 7% down from last year.”
An increase in Colorado River-related tourism is the reason for the increased calls for service the fire department experienced in July compared to June.
“It’s just busier in the summertime. When you look at the stats for last year it’s about the same — you’ll see it increase during the summertime. We ran quite a few calls on the river,” Capt. Taggart explained.
Calls for service and reported crime statistics differ considerably because most calls police officers respond to do not result in a citation or arrest.
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 29, there were 12 crimes against people, 12 crimes against property and two crimes against society reported in Laughlin.
Crimes against people included 11 simple assaults and one aggravated assault, in which a motor vehicle was used as a weapon.
Property crimes included one motor vehicle theft, three burglary offenses listed as breaking and entering, one embezzlement crime, three shoplifting offenses, one theft from a motor vehicle, one theft from a building and two crimes listed as larceny.
Crimes against society included one narcotics offense and one weapons offense.
In accordance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), LVMPD crime reports are separated into three categories: Crimes against people, crimes against property, or crimes against society. With crimes against people, the victims are always individuals. The object of crimes against property is to obtain money, property, or some other benefit. Crimes against society represent society’s prohibition against engaging in certain types of activity and often are described as victimless crimes.
The LVMPD reports all crimes it investigates on its online data portal. This information is available to the public at https://opendata-lvmpd.hub.arcgis.com.
