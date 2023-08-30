Grant Rogers, July LTAB

Lt. Grant Rogers, commander of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Laughlin substation, reported a "safe and successful June" at the Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting last week.

 Jill Ramelot/For The Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — Criminal activity in Laughlin showed a massive 173% decline in August compared to last year, with just 26 crimes reported so far this month compared with 71 reports in August of 2022.

Crimes in July were also down by a significant 36.95% over the previous year, with a total of 46 crimes reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in Laughlin compared to 63 reports in July of 2022.

