Double Shot Coffee

Double Shot Coffee Owner David Lewis and his Assistant Manager Jennifer Hubbard are serving up delicious drinks at Laughlin's newest coffee house.

 Tom Oxley/For the Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — What’s a better shot in the arm — or in this case, the lips — to an evolving village square than espresso with atmosphere? Double Shot Coffee now thrives next to the Laughlin Market with purpose, good eats and community spirit.

Proprietor David Lewis is a source of inspiration to folks on both sides of the river. His life has been what he calls a comeback story. He defeated the horror of addiction with determination, grit and a lot of help from his friends.

