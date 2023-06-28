LAUGHLIN — What’s a better shot in the arm — or in this case, the lips — to an evolving village square than espresso with atmosphere? Double Shot Coffee now thrives next to the Laughlin Market with purpose, good eats and community spirit.
Proprietor David Lewis is a source of inspiration to folks on both sides of the river. His life has been what he calls a comeback story. He defeated the horror of addiction with determination, grit and a lot of help from his friends.
Lewis' first career attempt as an Olympic-hopeful figure skater was cut short by a prohibitive medical diagnosis. He then parlayed his flair for showmanship into a successful Hollywood-centered gig talent operation, starting with commercials and progressing into television program spots. You may have seen him in the acclaimed and excellent musical series, "Glee."
During dry spells Lewis learned the art of being a barista and business fundamentals by working at Starbucks at Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards.
At some point, he started drinking too much alcohol, which soon grew out of control. When he hit a guy on a bicycle with his car — fortunately no major injuries — he knew he had to get help.
Now, a big part of his recovery philosophy is “it only takes one bad decision.”
Lewis isn't the only one who has a story of recovery to share behind the barista counter.
Assistant Manager Jennifer Hubbard knew she had a drug problem one year ago. She admitted it to herself and to her family. She was lucky.
“They were so kind and supportive and helped me through,” she said.
She encourages others to do the same for those in trouble — “Be someone’s kindness and support.”
Besides great coffee and accompaniments, good advice is available at Double Shot. Anyone can learn coping skills for dealing with the puzzle of addiction every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on the premises. Substance abuse is discussed at that time by mentors, counselors and addicts in confidentiality, understanding and empathy. The meetings are always well-attended.
Lewis, Hubbard and staff are well on the way to bringing the complete coffee house experience to Laughlin. They offer a full array of specialty and “plain American” coffees, hot and cold, and popular and therapeutic teas.
One unique feature is “mushroom coffee,” which is currently gaining a foothold in the world of coffee consumption. Accompanying pastries are tasty, nutritious and reasonable. Assorted fresh juices round out the menu.
Busiest times for now are early morning hours, 5 to 8 a.m. — the time when many casino workers come from and go to their jobs. Lewis' business plan seeks to expand those times to late afternoon, when a refreshment can extend and enhance a Laughlin resident’s busy or maybe lazy day.
Live music adds appropriate atmosphere to any proud coffee house and is working its way into the Double Shot scene. Earlier this month, Lewis turned Double Shot Coffee into a scene, with newly-formed Barb Rock and the Easy Street Band, playing live the sound of early country rock.
This Saturday, July 1, will feature the exotic sounds of the ukulele and Hawaiian guitar performed by a local artist 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An attractive new sign will soon adorn the entrance of Laughlin's newest coffee house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.