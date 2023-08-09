coffee with a cop

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin officers joined local residents at Coffee with a Cop last Wednesday, held at Vintage Apartments.

 Tom Oxley/For The Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin Substation continued its community outreach initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Vintage Apartments clubhouse, 2250 Cougar Drive. Residents of Vintage and adjoining Vista Creek Apartments were invited to meet and enjoy refreshments with officers and other residents.

A brief presentation by Sgt. Donnie Cox, Sgt. Gene Gallagher, Officer Troy Nicol and Public Information Officer Rene Yepez started a robust group discussion. The officers presented problems that they frequently deal with and offered counsel regarding how to handle them.

