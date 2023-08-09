LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin Substation continued its community outreach initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Vintage Apartments clubhouse, 2250 Cougar Drive. Residents of Vintage and adjoining Vista Creek Apartments were invited to meet and enjoy refreshments with officers and other residents.
A brief presentation by Sgt. Donnie Cox, Sgt. Gene Gallagher, Officer Troy Nicol and Public Information Officer Rene Yepez started a robust group discussion. The officers presented problems that they frequently deal with and offered counsel regarding how to handle them.
Some tips included:
• Don’t leave your car running while you carry in the groceries.
• Know where your pets (and, of course, children) are at all times, particularly in summer, and don’t leave them in a hot car.
• If you see a pet or child in a hot car, report it.
• If you leave your belongings in your car, hide them or put them in the trunk.
• If you leave town, ask a neighbor to keep an eye out and watch for and keep any packages you may be expecting.
More than one resident complained about 911 response time. The average response time from when the department is notified is 10.5 minutes, but the problem is being put on hold for several minutes before reporting the emergency, before local police are notified. Calls are routed through Las Vegas, which adds to minutes ticking off with no action taking place.
Dispatch is a difficult and stressful job, and turnover is high. A large class of prospective dispatchers is being trained currently at the Las Vegas Police Academy, LVMPD reported.
Dispatchers, like police officers, are often on the receiving end of the wrath of the caller or victim. Questions must be asked by the dispatcher in order to expedite a safe and effective response to a crime. Sometimes, in an emergency situation, the caller does not want to answer of lot of questions. Similarly, when police respond in person to an emergency call such as car or other property theft, victims can be impatient with the officer who needs information. Coffee with a Cop aims to better the relationship between police and the public, which makes interaction officers more effective.
A minimum of five years of city experience, usually in Las Vegas, is required before an application to relocate to Laughlin will be considered by LVMPD. Most Laughlin officers have many more years of metro experience.
It’s a big change to come to a small town, with a population difference of 1.5 million to 8,000. The change requires an adaptive approach to patrolling and administration.
