0913.lnt.health fair

Care Management Specialist Camille Demott of Laughlin Community Health Center displays remote patient monitoring devices that also will be shown during the Sept. 19 health fair.

 Tom Oxley for the Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Community Health Center will be partnering with Safeway pharmacy to provide a wide array of vaccinations on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the LCHC office, 3650 South Pointe Circle, Suite 105, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

The location is inside the Laughlin Professional Plaza just south of South Pointe Market.

