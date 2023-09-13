LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Community Health Center will be partnering with Safeway pharmacy to provide a wide array of vaccinations on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the LCHC office, 3650 South Pointe Circle, Suite 105, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
The location is inside the Laughlin Professional Plaza just south of South Pointe Market.
“I opened RCHC primarily to serve my home community of Laughlin,” said Donna Kelly, center founder and licensed healthcare practitioner for over 30 years. “We partnered with Safeway pharmacy for this event to reduce travel requirements of having to go to Arizona for vaccinations.”
The following vaccinations will be available at LCHC on the day of the health fair: flu, high dose flu for seniors, pneumonia, shingles, hepatitis, tetanus, RSV, and COVID.
RSV stands for “respiratory syncytial virus,” which is highly contagious. The vaccine was developed and approved only recently and is especially recommended for age 65 and older and babies. Because it’s a virus it cannot be treated with antibiotics.
“So far the new COVID strain you’ve probably heard about seems not to have materialized in our area,” Kelly said. “If and when it does, we plan to have the latest corresponding (strain-specific) vaccine available.”
The family-oriented fair also will offer many other services, resources and informational contacts. LCHC will provide free blood pressure and diabetes checks plus information on chronic care management and remote patient monitoring services.
Residents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize and organize their healthcare plans and infrastructures. Good health should be among the most important personal objectives for anyone. Diagnosis of issues and treatment regimen can extend life and enhance its quality. If a serious disease such as diabetes can be detected from one drop of blood, why not catch the problem before it gets worse? This concept applies to other aspects of health awareness and action.
Because the health fair is a community event, other local resources will be in attendance to let people know what’s available to them.
Mom’s Meals provides 20 fully prepared meals per month at no cost to Laughlin residents age 60 and over. The meals are delivered monthly and can be stored in the refrigerator.
Care Chest’s mission is to promote elderly independent living by assisting in obtaining durable medical equipment and supplies such as walkers, riders, nebulizers and other items.
Beacon of Hope Hospice will be on site with information regarding end-of-life decisions and provision for the terminally ill.
ABC Home Care representatives will explain how they can assist in allowing independent living for elderly and infirmed folks who prefer to remain in their homes.
LCHC Care Management Specialist Camille Demott will demonstrate remote patient monitoring devices and describe how they can “support you while you recover or manage your conditions at home.”
Attendance at the Laughlin Community Health Fair is highly recommended for anyone of any age interested in establishing or improving their health care plan and network. Personal health decisions, the most important decisions we make over our lifetime, should be based on the best information available and considered with the utmost diligence.
