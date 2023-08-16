Capt. Scott Taggart, Clark County Fire District

LAUGHLIN — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department officials had good news to report to the Laughlin Town Advisory Board last week: both agencies responded to fewer calls for service in July than in the same month a year earlier.

However, the fire department reported that calls increased in July compared to the previous month, while LVMPD calls were slightly down last month when compared to June’s figures.

