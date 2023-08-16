LAUGHLIN — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department officials had good news to report to the Laughlin Town Advisory Board last week: both agencies responded to fewer calls for service in July than in the same month a year earlier.
However, the fire department reported that calls increased in July compared to the previous month, while LVMPD calls were slightly down last month when compared to June’s figures.
“For July this year, we handled 309 calls for service. That’s down from 316 from last year. That’s only 2% difference, so we’re pretty much on pace and status quo from last year month to month,” said Lt. Grant Rogers, bureau commander for the LVMPD Laughlin Substation. “We wrote 311 total traffic citations, made 11 arrests for battery domestic violence and 27 total arrests that were booked here in our Tucker Holding Facility. As far as calls for service, we just had one for the school, and we’re pleased to announce the new school police officer started (on opening day). He is here full-time walking the halls of the school. That’s good for the citizens and good for us here at Metro to have the extra resource.”
While LVMPD reported there were two fewer calls for service in July compared to June, CCFD statistics indicate July’s figures increased by 45 fire and rescue calls compared to the previous month. Despite this increase, CCFD calls declined by 7% year over year.
“Fire and EMS responses are slightly down from last year but up from last month,” CCFD Capt. Scott Taggart told LTAB members. “Last month we ran 308 calls between fire and EMS, compared to (June) when we ran 262 calls. July (calls) are slightly down from 333 last July — 7% down from last year.”
“With the increase from last month to this month, is that due to more people coming in on the river, vacationing?” asked LTAB Chairperson Kathleen Hoss.
“Yes, a lot of it’s that, and it’s just busier in the summertime. When you look at the stats for last year it’s about the same — you’ll see it increase during the summertime. We ran quite a few calls on the river,” Capt. Taggart responded.
According to the LVMPD online crime mapping portal, there were 24 crimes against people, 19 crimes against property, and three crimes against society reported in Laughlin from July 1 to 31.
Crimes against people included 22 simple assaults, one aggravated assault and one sex offense.
Property crimes included six larceny crimes; four motor vehicle thefts; three cases of destruction, damage or vandalism of property; two false pretenses or swindling cases; one theft from a building; one shoplifting offense; one theft from a coin-operated machine or device; and one crime reported as a stolen property offense.
In the crimes against society category, there were two cases of animal cruelty reported and one weapons law violation.
