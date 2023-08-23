LAS VEGAS — Several Las Vegas visitors say they had to receive preventative rabies treatment after they found a live bat in their Strip hotel room and killed it, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Clark County District Court.

Eight Arizona residents claim New York-New York resort-casino did not act appropriately when it disposed of the bat without testing it for rabies because it had been in contact with sleeping adults and children, according to the complaint alleging premise negligence filed on Aug. 10

