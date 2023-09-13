LAUGHLIN — The first professional football weekend of the 2023-24 season drew fans and bettors to the Laughlin sportsbooks from all over the country this past weekend.
The warmup has been the new college schedule which began earlier, but now excitement over pro play dominates the fervor over America’s favorite sport.
One foursome from Victorville, California, initiated their annual “guy trip” to Laughlin with the full consent of their wives five years ago. They were found to be thoroughly enjoying their “First Sunday” sojourn in the Aquarius Race and Sportsbook.
Their party consisted of Sean Skare, married 10 years; his father, Rick Skare, married 45 years; and friends Charlie Green and Joe Hernandez, 35 and 30 years of marriage respectively.
For the first couple of days they’re here, they take in the local sights and activities: riding the water taxi, walking the Riverwalk and catching the sunrise over the Colorado River. On Big Sunday, they hit the sportsbook — watching the games on the big screen, formulating betting strategies, earning comps, and sipping on casino free drinks.
William Hill, the largest race and sports wagering operation in the world, manages four of Laughlin’s five race and sportsbooks. In preparation for the new football season, the company renovated all four. Mounted television game-viewing screens were enlarged and repositioned at more accessible angles. Information screens also were adjusted for easier reference. Odds on straight and combination wagers, starting dates and times, locations, and specialty wagers can be conveniently accessed from the seating area.
Betting terminals have been updated and, in an effort to improve floor traffic flow at the counter, separated race from sports. At this time a choice is made by the player between the sports line and the race line. There are separate terminals for each activity, which has led to a division of writer operation and an inability to place wagers on both at the same time.
“Race and sports wagering have different rhythms,” said line supervisor Tammy Smith. “Change rarely comes easy — we’ve all had to work extra hard to accommodate retraining of both writers and supervisors plus explaining the new system to our customers.”
Hopefully time spent waiting in line, especially to cash tickets, will be reduced over time.
The biggest takeaway form First Sunday was the buzz — excitement in the air, love of football, cheering for your favorite team, wearing your colors, respectful rivalry, play-by-play action, festive atmosphere, meeting and enjoying games with other fans.
On a day like this, and on subsequent weekends, we can truly say that Laughlin is a football town.
