football fever fans

Football fans lounge in the sports and racing betting area at the Aquarius Casino Resort for the first weekend of the NFL season.

 Tom Oxley for the Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — The first professional football weekend of the 2023-24 season drew fans and bettors to the Laughlin sportsbooks from all over the country this past weekend.

The warmup has been the new college schedule which began earlier, but now excitement over pro play dominates the fervor over America’s favorite sport.

