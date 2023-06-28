LAUGHLIN — Bus passengers in Laughlin will get a free ride on the Fourth of July to celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday, with the goal of keeping roadways safe during the holiday.

The Southern Nevada Transit Coalition, operators of Silver Rider Transit in Laughlin, will provide rides on its fixed routes — routes 777 and 888 — on Independence Day at no cost to riders.

