Free rides will begin at 12:01 a.m. PST time on Monday, July 4, and will last until 11:59 p.m. PST. Silver Rider Laughlin is partnering with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Laughlin Substation in the effort to cut down on the incidents of drunk driving by offering free transportation to Independence Day revelers who may wish to imbibe during the festivities. Helping Laughlin residents get to and from their homes to the best viewing area for the Rockets Over The River fireworks display – which is along the Colorado River - is another reason for the free ride plan. The normal fare is $2 per person per ride.
Route 777 stops at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort, Aquarius, Laughlin Outlet Center, Tropicana, The Lodge and Old Town Saloon on South Casino Drive from 10 until 14 minutes past the hour and at Harrah’s Laughlin, Old Town Saloon, The Lodge, Golden Nugget, Tropicana, Edgewater, Aquarius and Riverside Resort from 44 to 51 minutes past the hour. Route 888 stops at Old Town Saloon, The Lodge, Golden Nugget, Pioneer, Tropicana, Edgewater, Aquarius and Riverside Resort from 22 to 30 minutes past the hour and at the Riverside Resort, Aquarius, Laughlin Outlet Center, Tropicana, Golden Nugget, Pioneer, The Lodge and Harrah’s Laughlin from 45 to 51 minutes past the hour 24 hours a day.
Riders should look for the bus stop signage and plan to be at the bus stop at least five minutes prior to the expected bus arrival time. Both routes also travel to the residential area of Laughlin west of the resort district between the Casino Drive stops. For additional information about the Fourth of July’s free transportation program, call 702-298-4435. Laughlin’s busses offer full access for persons with disabilities.
