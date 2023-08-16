LAUGHLIN — Big Bend Water District has applied for a $12 million grant to build a 2-million-gallon water storage tank to address ongoing water delivery issues that have stalled new development throughout Laughlin.
“Staff has applied to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for ARPA funding — that’s the America Rescue Plan Act, part of the COVID relief funds — in the amount of $12 million for the first of two storage tanks, a 2-million-gallon tank,” BBWD’s Jason Bailey told the Laughlin Town Advisory Board last week. “We’ve been told we should know by the end of September” whether the grant is approved.
Until at least one of the two needed water storage tanks is constructed, no new development will be allowed in Laughlin. BBWD officials placed the total cost of the two new storage tanks at $22 million, explaining that without grant funding, it would be the responsibility of developers to pay for the storage tanks if they want to move forward with new construction. The issue is not the availability of water; Laughlin has an allocation of more than 15,000 acre-feet per year of Colorado River water and currently has used only 1,677 acre-feet through July 31.
Because the water district does not have enough income to pay for the necessary infrastructure to allow new development, if a grant is not approved it would fall to developers to pay for the $22 million in system improvements needed to allow any new construction. Bailey noted that applications have been received for new water service from Cottage Court single-family home subdivision just east of Needles Highway in southwest Laughlin, and from Laughlin Bay Marina. A third application for construction water service from a solar power installation also was filed, but this project would require a small water allocation, Bailey said.
“If awarded, this could greatly impact the funding scenario. They’re seeking shovel-ready projects, the money needs to be spent by the end of 2026,” he explained. “The water storage tank project is shovel-ready, so we’re waiting to see if we get awarded that $12 million. We’re committed to continue working with the community and the (Laughlin Town Advisory) Board on this matter.”
LTAB members and developers say they were blindsided by what effectively is a moratorium on new construction and have asked the district to provide detailed financial records. Many Laughlin residents contend that BBWD should have kept officials apprised about the lack of water storage capacity.
“You knew about this in 2008 but you didn’t inform the Town Board,” LTAB member Kathy Ochs said at a meeting last month. ‘If we’d known about this, we would have been working on the problem all this time.”
Although BBWD officials confirmed they have known about this problem since 2008, it did not come to the forefront until Peake Development began to move forward earlier this year with a new phase of construction in Cottage Court, a 270-lot luxury home subdivision. The first phase of 82 homes is nearing completion, and the developer was told construction could not commence until at least one of two new storage tanks is constructed.
“We’ve been building in Laughlin for 23 years now, our first home closed in 2000,” said Carrie Larson of Peake Development. She said the water district is among the governmental agencies who must approve a tentative map for future development before any construction can begin. “The tentative map was fine, they have to sign off and say yes, this will be accepted once it’s finalized. Now, 18 years later, Las Vegas Valley Water District brings forth this problem that they say has existed since 2008. When you’re a mom-and-pop builder, and not a Wall Street money corporation, you plan carefully, so we did not move from tentative to final map stage for the back 40 acres, to be the balance of the 270 homes,” until earlier this year. That was when BBWD disclosed it could not provide water service to the remainder of the planned development without substantial improvements to Laughlin’s entire water system.
Two new water storage tanks need to be built before new construction can commence, requiring a total investment of $22 million, according to Doa Ross, deputy director of engineering for LVVWD, which oversees BBWD. Noting it’s district policy that “developers pay for development,” she explained that BBWD does not have the funds to pay for the necessary system expansion and that rate-payers should not be saddled with increased water bills for system improvement needed for new projects so grant funding is the only way BBWD can pay for the needed system improvements.
