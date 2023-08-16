jason bailey, big bend

Jason Bailey of Big Bend Water District speaks at the August Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting.

 Video still

LAUGHLIN — Big Bend Water District has applied for a $12 million grant to build a 2-million-gallon water storage tank to address ongoing water delivery issues that have stalled new development throughout Laughlin.

“Staff has applied to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for ARPA funding — that’s the America Rescue Plan Act, part of the COVID relief funds — in the amount of $12 million for the first of two storage tanks, a 2-million-gallon tank,” BBWD’s Jason Bailey told the Laughlin Town Advisory Board last week. “We’ve been told we should know by the end of September” whether the grant is approved.

