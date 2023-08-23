LAUGHLIN — Opportunities for federal grant funding for a variety of projects in rural communities will be the topic of discussion at a Rural Partners Network meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30, presented by the Southern Clark County Community Network.
RPN is a division of U.S. Department of Agriculture, and while many of the programs it operates are related to agriculture and food sustainability, it also offers programs aimed at assisting schools, tribal entities, small businesses and individuals with energy efficiency improvements, job training programs, expansion of broadband internet access, and programs to help with infrastructure, housing, childcare and food security. The meeting next Wednesday is set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Laughlin Regional Government Center, 101 Civic Way.
Meant to facilitate a partnership between local leaders and residents and businesses, nonprofits, and government programs, RPN offers programs to assist with community and economic development projects, as well as help for individuals and families. In addition to answering questions about the types of projects covered and availability of funding, creating and implementing a “Signature Project” for Laughlin is a main goal of the meeting next week and input is being sought from area residents to determine the community’s most pressing needs. Planning a series of follow-up meetings to continue working on projects to benefit the Laughlin area also is on the agenda.
“There’s a lot of federal resources out there right now that we’re really excited about through the American Rescue Plan and the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Farah Ahmad, USDA Undersecretary for Rural Development. “Those resources are for everyone, but the Rural Partners Network is trying to make sure that rural communities can access those federal resources and make sure that they’re lined up with their vision and lined up with the projects that they want to see get off the ground to improve quality of life and to build rural prosperity. The takeaway here is that we’re a partner.”
Distance-learning and telemedicine grants to help rural communities use advanced telecommunications technology to connect to larger areas, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density are among the programs Laughlin could pursue. Funds can be used to buy end-user equipment such as interactive video or audio hardware, computer hardware, network components and used to deliver distance learning and telemedicine services in eligible areas. Funds also can pay for certain types of instructional programming or technical assistance and training.
Providing career and vocational training is another RNP initiative potentially available to Laughlin. A program to grow local industry, develop the workforce for the future, and help residents begin secure, profitable careers also is offered through the Department of Labor’s apprenticeship.gov program. Local residents can locate an apprenticeship program or work with employers and industry partners to find or create a program that meets the community’s needs. Apprenticeship.gov connects career seekers, employers, sponsors, educators, and training providers to the resources and tools they need to find an apprenticeship, start a program, or become a training provider. Virtual apprenticeships and rural programs in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, education, construction, healthcare, and information technology are part of the existing program, and it’s possible for Laughlin businesses to institute their own local apprenticeship program through this initiative.
Funding is available from a variety of sources, including grants, matching grants and forgivable loans. For example, the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) program offers grants of $500,000 to $2 million to nonprofit, state and tribal entities, higher education, and public bodies to help local people get high-wage jobs in new or existing local industries. Funds may be used to build or support a business incubator, provide worker training, and other activities that develop a base of skilled workers and improve their opportunities. This grant requires a 20-percent match from the local area.
Assistance for individuals and families, seniors, veterans, and small businesses also is available through a variety of programs. Visit https://www.benefits.gov/ to learn about the variety of opportunities available. To learn more about RPN, visit https://www.rural.gov/.
