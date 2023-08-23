LAUGHLIN — Opportunities for federal grant funding for a variety of projects in rural communities will be the topic of discussion at a Rural Partners Network meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30, presented by the Southern Clark County Community Network.

RPN is a division of U.S. Department of Agriculture, and while many of the programs it operates are related to agriculture and food sustainability, it also offers programs aimed at assisting schools, tribal entities, small businesses and individuals with energy efficiency improvements, job training programs, expansion of broadband internet access, and programs to help with infrastructure, housing, childcare and food security. The meeting next Wednesday is set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Laughlin Regional Government Center, 101 Civic Way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.