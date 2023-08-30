LAUGHLIN — Labor Day weekend will bring additional traffic to Tri-state roadways as residents and visitors take advantage of the holiday that marks the unofficial end of summer.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and AAA both advise commuters to plan ahead, be prepared for heavy traffic and potential delays throughout the weekend.
"Most travelers will leave on Thursday or Friday before Labor Day to take advantage of the long holiday weekend," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "Domestically, the Pacific Northwest, big cities like New York and Denver and tourist hotspots like Orlando and Las Vegas are the most popular."
That means the I-15 corridor from Southern California to Las Vegas — and other routes to the Vegas Valley that include U.S. Highway 95 that runs through Needles and northwest of Laughlin — likely will have heavier than normal traffic. U.S. 93, which runs from Wickenburg to Las Vegas and merges with I-40 in the Kingman area than with I-11 and U.S. 95 near Boulder City, also is expected to see heavier than normal traffic.
I-40 also likely will see heavier traffic with people traveling between the Tri-state and Southern California.
I-15, already one of the busiest routes in the country, will be even busier over the weekend.
"Travelers are advised to plan for potential heavy traffic on I-15 southbound at the state line between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m." on Labor Day, the RTC said in a travel advisory, noting that many Southern Californians will be heading home following the weekend.
AAA said in its own advisory that Las Vegas was the fifth-most popular domestic destination for the holiday weekend. AAA said that the period from 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday likely will be the time on the roads with higher-than-normal volume also expected from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
"The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights. "If you must travel during heaving traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays."
Air travel also is expected to see an increased volume over the weekend, meaning that the area in and around Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is likely to be busier than normal. Motorists should adjust accordingly to ensure they are at the airport well in advance of their flights.
AAA said last week that bookings indicate a 4% increase in domestic travel over a year ago with international bookings up a whopping 44% over last year. The top five foreign destinations this year, according to AAA data, are Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris.
Cruise bookings are up 44% over last year, AAA said.
"Canada is popular this time of year because of its cooler temperatures and stunning scenery," AAA said in its advisory. "Europe has seen a surge in travel all year, with more people eager to see the world again without restrictions."
It's unclear what impact approaching Hurricane Idalia — and other tropical storm systems forming in the Gulf and Atlantic — will have on travel, especially to and from the popular Florida destinations of Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Miami.
Much of Florida was placed under hurricane warnings or watches on Tuesday with all flights from Tampa International Airport canceled ahead of Idalia's forecasted arrival early today. The St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport was expected to close later Tuesday as the storm packing winds well in excess of 75 mph closed in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.