US-NEWS-JUDGE-DENIES-CCSD-BID-STOP-1-LV.jpg

Judge Jessica Peterson overseas a hearing regarding Clark County School District’s lawsuit against the Clark County Education Association seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 22.

 Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday denied the Clark County School District’s request for an injunction that would prevent a future teacher strike.

After about 1½ hours of arguments, District Judge Jessica Peterson said that in order to issue an injunction, “the court has to find that a strike will occur.”

