LAUGHLIN — Seven area residents have been selected to serve as judges for the 26th Annual Community Achievement Awards, presented by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. The annual program honors individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to serve their community in a variety of categories, including public safety, education, veterans, youth, tourism, communications, and categories for nonprofit organizations and small and large businesses.

This year’s CAA judges panel will be led by Head Judge Tom Brady, former Bullhead City Mayor and Justice of the Peace and last year’s Citizen of the Year honoree. Nevada judges will include Renee Yepez, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; Susan Berilla, Laughlin Chamber Volunteers In Partnership; and Larry Tunforss, Radio Central Broadcasting. Arizona judges include Ava Smith, Mohave Valley Junior High School; and Patrick Turco, Mohave Valley Elementary School District. Rick Daniels, City of Needles, represents California.

