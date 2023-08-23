LAUGHLIN — Seven area residents have been selected to serve as judges for the 26th Annual Community Achievement Awards, presented by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. The annual program honors individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to serve their community in a variety of categories, including public safety, education, veterans, youth, tourism, communications, and categories for nonprofit organizations and small and large businesses.
This year’s CAA judges panel will be led by Head Judge Tom Brady, former Bullhead City Mayor and Justice of the Peace and last year’s Citizen of the Year honoree. Nevada judges will include Renee Yepez, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; Susan Berilla, Laughlin Chamber Volunteers In Partnership; and Larry Tunforss, Radio Central Broadcasting. Arizona judges include Ava Smith, Mohave Valley Junior High School; and Patrick Turco, Mohave Valley Elementary School District. Rick Daniels, City of Needles, represents California.
A total of 170 individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations have been nominated for an award this year, and the panel of judges will select four finalists and one winner in each of 17 categories from this large collection of nominees.
“These volunteer judges will spend countless hours over several weeks vetting all the nominations and biographical data forms,” said Jackie Wallin, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. ”They will spend approximately 18 hours conducting more than 50 interviews, and then have the painstaking task of picking only one winner in each category. We are honored to be working with these fine community representatives and as always, we could not do it without them. We all work hard to ensure the integrity of the process.”
The winners will be announced at the CAA awards banquet on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Aquarius Casino Resort. The black-tie affair includes a four-course meal and entertainment with awards presentations interspersed throughout the evening.
Sponsorships are available now and tickets to the event will be available soon.
