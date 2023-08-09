Aerial View of Laughlin, Nevada on the Colorado River

Laughlin has broken some heat records this July.

 Stock image

LAUGHLIN — Although locals are accustomed to extreme summer temperatures in the Colorado River valley and July is the hottest month every year, last month was the first time since 1995 that the official high in Laughlin reached 121 degrees twice during the month of July.

The years 1985, 1995 and 2023 are the only ones on record during which there were two days of temperatures that high in July, according to National Weather Service statistics.

