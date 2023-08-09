LAUGHLIN — Although locals are accustomed to extreme summer temperatures in the Colorado River valley and July is the hottest month every year, last month was the first time since 1995 that the official high in Laughlin reached 121 degrees twice during the month of July.
The years 1985, 1995 and 2023 are the only ones on record during which there were two days of temperatures that high in July, according to National Weather Service statistics.
Laughlin’s high topped out at 121 degrees on July 16 and 22, and there were two 119-degree days. Eight days hit the 118-degree mark, four days were recorded at 117 degrees, and for a 16-day period — from July 15 through 30 — there were only two days where the temperature was below 117 degrees.
Records indicate the mercury has only reached 121 degrees in July seven times in Laughlin: twice this year, twice in 1995, and once each in 2021, 2017, 2003 and 1989.
July roasted Laughlin at 122 degrees five times in the past, in 2007, 2005, 1998, 1995 and 1994.
The town registered 120 degrees on 13 occasions during July: twice each in 2005, 1994 and 1989, and one day each July in 2021, 2020, 2018, 2007, 2003, 2001 and 1995.
The average high temperature last month was 114.8 degrees — a full five degrees above the normal average of 109.8 degrees in July, NWS data shows. The overall average temperature in July was 100 degrees — 4.2 degrees above the normal July average of 95.8 degrees. The overall average considers both the high and low temperatures.
Historically, the hottest day of the year falls on July 22, with an average high of 109. Because Laughlin is one of the lowest places in the Silver State with an official elevation of just 558 feet above sea level, historically the Colorado River resort community is the hottest place in the state on a regular basis. Although still sweltering, statistics indicate Las Vegas’ high temperature in July tops out four degrees lower at an average of 105 at its official elevation of 2,001 feet above sea level.
NWS data shows July 2023 was the hottest month in Las Vegas history, with an average daily temperature of 97.3 degrees. That is more than a degree hotter than the previous hottest July recorded in 2010, when the average temperature was 96.2 degrees, according to NWS.
“July was the hottest month in the 87 years that we have had reliable weather records,” meteorologist Clay Morgan of the NWS Las Vegas office said last week.
Topping the list of extreme July highs in Laughlin was the year 1995, which registered five days where high temperatures reached 120 or above, and Laughlin’s all-time record high of 124 was reached on July 28 of that year. Another very hot year was 1989, when the mercury hit 120 degrees twice and 121 degrees once in July.
Because of seasonal monsoon rains, August usually doesn’t get as hot as July, and rain is forecast for roughly 8 to 15 days this month.
Meteorologists report that the “hot season” in Laughlin lasts for 3.5 months, from June 2 to Sept. 19, with average daily temperatures above 99 degrees. Records show Laughlin’s “cool season” lasts for 3.1 months, from Nov. 20 to Feb. 23, with average daily high temperatures below 71 degrees. The coldest month of the year in Laughlin is December, with an average low of 44 degrees and high of 63 degrees.
