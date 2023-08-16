Laughlin Waterfront at Dusk

The lights of Laughlin's casinos reflect off the water of the Colorado River.

 Stock image

LAUGHLIN — Laughlin resorts showed the largest increase in gaming wins anywhere in Clark County in June, according to a new report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, finishing the fiscal year that ended June 30 with a 1.17% increase in revenue and beating the previous June’s gaming totals by nearly 4%.

The resorts along Casino Drive posted combined gaming wins of $505,454,334 over the prior 12 months.

