LAUGHLIN — Laughlin resorts showed the largest increase in gaming wins anywhere in Clark County in June, according to a new report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, finishing the fiscal year that ended June 30 with a 1.17% increase in revenue and beating the previous June’s gaming totals by nearly 4%.
The resorts along Casino Drive posted combined gaming wins of $505,454,334 over the prior 12 months.
The Colorado River community’s non-restricted gaming operations — meaning the eight casino properties with hotels — posted $37,886,882 in gaming wins in June, an increase of 3.98% over the same month last year, when NGCB reports show the resorts’ combined gaming wins totaled $36,438,427.
Only four regions statewide posted higher combined gaming revenues than Laughlin in the month of June and for the fiscal year: Las Vegas’ Strip and Downtown, Boulder Strip — all in Clark County — and northern Nevada’s largest city, Reno. Casino resorts are much more numerous in all those areas than in Laughlin, indicating that local gaming properties outpaced those areas on a per-casino basis.
Laughlin was one of only two areas in Clark County where casino gaming wins increased in June; the other locale was North Las Vegas, whose casinos posted an increase in gaming wins of 2.8%. The remainder of Clark County’s casinos reported declines in gaming revenues in June, with the biggest loser being Boulder Strip properties, posting a decline of 16.73%, and Downtown Las Vegas, which reported revenues of 10.44% less than in June of 2022.
The Las Vegas Strip casinos reported a slight 1% decline, Mesquite’s casinos were down by just 0.55%, and overall, Clark County’s resorts combined showed a decline in gaming wins of 3.52%. However, despite declines in gaming wins in June, Clark County’s casinos posted combined gaming wins of $13,073,701,249 in the fiscal year that just concluded — a 3.51% increase over the previous fiscal year.
Laughlin gaming executives credit the region’s unique water recreation opportunities and the town’s continuing investment in bringing big-name entertainment to the Laughlin Event Center — a versatile outdoor arena that can seat between 9,300 and 21,000 people per show — and individual properties’ concert venues and showrooms with keeping gaming revenues flowing.
Nearly 30 years ago, the major Laughlin resorts recognized that working together rather than competing with one another was key to keeping tourism numbers high and formed the Laughlin Tourism Commission in the mid-1990s. The LTC determined that producing unique special events and attractions would reach a wider market, and in addition to concerts, has supported events such as off-road races, air shows, fishing derbies, motorcycle rallies, professional rodeos, boat races, and even hot-air balloon events over the past three decades.
LTC has endeavored to select the most popular acts in a variety of musical genres, and LEC concerts frequently sell out.
The concert schedule for the next few months includes multi-platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt performing on Sept. 23, followed by legendary classic rock bands Styx and REO Speedwagon, taking the stage one after the other on Sept. 30. Pop icon Rod Stewart is the final act of the 2023 season, performing on Nov. 3.
Individual resorts have invested in expanded entertainment venues, with funk-rock band War slated Aug. 26 and famed Motown group The Temptations on Sept. 9, both at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center. Country music legend Tim McGraw — who has released 10 albums that reached number one on the country charts — is set to perform at the Aquarius Casino Resort on Oct. 21. Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort, Harrah’s Laughlin Casino and Tropicana Laughlin also regularly book big-name entertainment.
Famed ventriloquist Terry Fator performs on Aug. 19 at Aquarius Casino Resort, and actor and comedian Rob Schneider is scheduled for a stand-up comedy show Aug. 26 at Tropicana Laughlin, plus showrooms and concert venues all along Casino Drive have scheduled numerous tribute acts in the upcoming weeks and months.
LTC officials report that quality entertainment improves hotel occupancy numbers and increases gaming revenues throughout Laughlin.
Elsewhere in the Silver State, the biggest winners were the Washoe County gaming establishments in Sparks and Reno, which posted monthly increases of 20.76% and 12.5%, respectively. Despite a decline in gaming wins of more than 28% in North Lake Tahoe, Washoe County’s gaming establishments posted a combined increase of slightly more than 10% in June. Overall, gaming wins were down statewide by 2.44%, with combined revenues of $1,245,814,727 in June, but for the fiscal year ending June 30, gaming wins statewide increased 3.25% to $15,105,608,664.
Nevada collected $78,561,494 in percentage fees during the month of July, based upon the taxable revenues generated in June at all non-restricted gaming establishments in the state. This represents a 1.45% — or $1,122,776 — increase compared to the prior year’s July, when percentage fee collections were $77,438,718.
