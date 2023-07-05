Riverside Glow

Gaming wins are shown to be trending upward in Laughlin.

 James Marvin Phelps/Flickr

LAUGHLIN — Laughlin and the Boulder Strip were the only two regions in Clark County that marked an increase in gaming revenue in May compared to the same month in 2022, according to data released last week by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Laughlin casinos’ “gaming wins” in May totaled $46,992,320, up by 0.58% from the $46,719,834 reported in May of 2022. Laughlin’s casinos have won $467,567,452 so far in fiscal year 2022-23, which covers the period from July 1, 2022, through May 31. This figure shows a 0.95% increase from the same period a year earlier, when Laughlin’s eight resorts posted gaming wins of $463,163,738.

