LAUGHLIN — Laughlin and the Boulder Strip were the only two regions in Clark County that marked an increase in gaming revenue in May compared to the same month in 2022, according to data released last week by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Laughlin casinos’ “gaming wins” in May totaled $46,992,320, up by 0.58% from the $46,719,834 reported in May of 2022. Laughlin’s casinos have won $467,567,452 so far in fiscal year 2022-23, which covers the period from July 1, 2022, through May 31. This figure shows a 0.95% increase from the same period a year earlier, when Laughlin’s eight resorts posted gaming wins of $463,163,738.
Boulder Strip resorts posted a 1.49% increase in gaming revenue in May, with $89,849,875 in total gaming wins.
The other major Clark County gaming districts — including the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown, North Las Vegas, Mesquite and the countywide total — all showed a decline in gaming wins in May, with downtown Las Vegas showing the sharpest drop of 6.6% compared to May 2022.
Clark County casino resorts overall won 1.02% less revenue in May, with Las Vegas Strip resorts winning 2.12% less from players, Mesquite properties posting a decline of 2.39% and North Las Vegas casinos winning 4.72% less than in May of 2022.
Laughlin’s total net income in fiscal year 2022 was $663,588,898, up 12% from the previous year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Laughlin’s total gaming revenue was $379,025,802, a 7.5% improvement compared to a year earlier. The combined total net income reported by Laughlin’s eight resort casino properties was $81,203,308, a 33.4% increase over fiscal year 2021.
According to the 2022 Nevada Gaming Abstract, Laughlin resort properties earned 57.1% of their total income from gaming — down from 59.4% in fiscal year 2021 — with hotel room revenue accounting for 18.6%, restaurants and dining establishments bringing in 8.5% and beverage sales accounting for 9.1% of all revenue.
The average daily hotel room rate was $87.47, the average slot revenue per room per day worked out to $335.61, and the average table game revenue — including bingo and keno — per room was $26.91 per day. Laughlin’s resorts earned more per room on food and beverage than on table games, with the average food sales per room per day noted at $40.20 and average beverage sales per room at $41.88 per day.
The two largest expense categories reported by Laughlin resorts in fiscal year 2022 were interest — 13.2% of expenses for a total of $87,829,634 — and employee payroll, which totaled $42,234,212, or 6.4% of operating expenses. In fiscal year 2022, Laughlin’s resorts employed an average of 4,027 workers in all departments combined.
Slot machines accounted for the lion’s share of gaming income in Laughlin, with $482,651,365 in revenue reported by all eight resorts combined. Table games brought in $38,752,426 in revenue in fiscal year 2022, with card games like poker and pan showing $2,880,891 in revenue and the race and sports books combined posting $257,385 in income.
Complementary expenses in all gaming categories totaled $145,506,265, bringing the total gaming revenue earned by Laughlin’s resorts to $379,025,802 in fiscal year 2022. The properties paid a combined total of $38,121,291 in gaming taxes and license fees in fiscal year 2022.
The “gaming wins” figures reported by the Gaming Control Board indicate the amount of money the casinos won from gamblers and include only major resorts; nonrestricted gaming licenses are only available to properties with hotels, as non-hotel properties with on-site gaming — such as bars, convenience stores, gas stations and other non-resort establishments — may only hold restricted gaming licenses that allow a limited number of slot machine and no live table games.
Total net income includes revenue generated by hotels, restaurants, attractions and other non-gaming operations.
