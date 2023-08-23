LAUGHLIN — Constable Jordan Ross likes to exercise the broad spectrum of discretion that his job affords him. It’s a position that requires knowledge and understanding of a complex governmental system that promotes and enforces civil law through regulation, protection of rights and ensuring public safety. 

Mr. Ross states on the official website, “My staff and I are here to serve the public with efficiency, honesty and integrity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.