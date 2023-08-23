LAUGHLIN — Constable Jordan Ross likes to exercise the broad spectrum of discretion that his job affords him. It’s a position that requires knowledge and understanding of a complex governmental system that promotes and enforces civil law through regulation, protection of rights and ensuring public safety.
Mr. Ross states on the official website, “My staff and I are here to serve the public with efficiency, honesty and integrity.”
A believer in “going by the book,” Ross dedicates much of his time writing the book. He is currently drawing upon his years of experience in the field and developing manuals and parliamentary procedure handbooks for the State of Nevada, other states, national organizations and the Laughlin Town Advisory Board. They address such issues as public participation, policy, procedure, codes, liabilities, fee structure, grievance, citations, fines, collection, recruitment and training, law and jurisdiction. The guiding principles come from an academically-recognized system called Continual Improvement Management.
Every officer and trainee is evaluated on a regular basis according to multiple criteria, one of which is judgement — the ability to make good decisions on the spot. Some degree of leeway is necessary to accommodate the various predispositions that each qualified applicant brings to the job.
Ross describes himself as “much more Sheriff Taylor of Andy Griffith’s Mayberry than Dick Tracy, famous for grit, force and intimidation."
He feels that the “soft approach” is more effective in discouraging future offenses in the long run. As an example, he goes out of his way to contact and explain to a vehicle owner regarding a parking violation before he resorts to issuing a citation.
Another example of the “reason over reaction” technique comes in a story Constable Ross tells of a trademark violation at the world-renowned Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas just a couple years back.
After identifying counterfeit HDMI logos on cable adapters at an exhibitor kiosk, which is classified as intellectual property theft, Ross issued a “cease and desist” order rather than obtaining an arrest warrant. He then assured the exhibitors that his deputies would continue to patrol the premises throughout the show, examining their products every day. They ceased and desisted.
Constable Ross has an office staff of two full-time and two part-time clerks. Nine deputies are authorized to operate throughout Nevada. Court orders come from district and justice courts within the 8th judicial district, which is Clark County.
Responsibilities are divided into two categories — civil process and civil enforcement. The former includes letters of demand, summons and complaints, legal petitions, civil subpoenas, public notices and eviction notices. The latter involves carrying out of court orders such as wage and bank garnishments, writs of execution, attachment and possession, eviction, civil bench warrants, cash keepers, till taps and other property seizures, and public auctions. Arrests are rare, with prisoners remanded to the county sheriff.
Ross clearly did not campaign for the elected office for the money —compensation is low. His mission is to enforce civil law, keep the peace and help the community — addressing issues such as laws and regulations, neighborhood disputes, animal control, zoning, water rights, property lines, public assistance, housing and social services, to name just a few.
