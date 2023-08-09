KINGMAN — The arraignment for an elderly Laughlin woman charged in a January 2022 armed robbery was postponed Monday.
Patsy Lou Rinehart Thompson, 84, was indicted in January 2022 of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, a weapons charge and unlawful flight from police.
Based on a report by two psychologists, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. ruled that Thompson was not competent to stand trial and likely not restorable. Sipe also assigned former judge James Chavez to investigate the need for a guardianship for Thompson.
Sipe also postponed Thompson’s arraignment on the six felony charges to Sept. 25. The prosecutor also said the charges may be dismissed.
On Jan. 19, 2022, Thompson reportedly shot her dog at a Laughlin apartment after reports of numerous gunshots from inside her home. She then took the dog to an animal care facility in Bullhead City but was told the dog had already died.
Taking the deceased dog, she drove to a Bullhead City pharmacy demanding Oxycodone. She allegedly pointed a revolver at the pharmacist who gave Thompson a prescription bottle with the drug.
When Thompson fled the scene in her car, Bullhead City Police officers attempted a traffic stop on Miracle Mile Road near North Oatman Road. Officers saw the suspect point a gun at one of the officers, drawing fire from officers. Another shot may have been fired from inside the car. No officers were hurt.
After her arrest, she was taken to a Bullhead City hospital then flown to a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound to her jaw. She was treated then released to Las Vegas metro police.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department investigated the shooting incident and Arizona-related events that led up to it, as two BCPD officers were involved — Angel Gomez and Michael Santa Rosa.
Gomez had been employed with the department since July 12, 2021, and Santa Rosa joined the BHCPD on Jan. 16, 2018. Both remained on routine administrative leave during the investigation.
