KINGMAN — The arraignment for an elderly Laughlin woman charged in a January 2022 armed robbery was postponed Monday.

Patsy Lou Rinehart Thompson, 84, was indicted in January 2022 of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, a weapons charge and unlawful flight from police.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.