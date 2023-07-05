LAUGHLIN — The inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show was held April 1, and the numbers are in.

An estimated 13,000 people were entertained by the Laughlin Bullhead Air Show in April, with 11,500 spectators in attendance at the Air Show grounds at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.

Jackie Wallin Air Show volunteer dinner

Jackie Wallin thanks all for their hard work at the Laughlin Bullhead Air Show volunteer appreciation dinner held June 28.

