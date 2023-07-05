LAUGHLIN — The inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show was held April 1, and the numbers are in.
An estimated 13,000 people were entertained by the Laughlin Bullhead Air Show in April, with 11,500 spectators in attendance at the Air Show grounds at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.
The event resulted in nearly $13,500 in donations being distributed to at least 10 local and regional nonprofit groups. During a volunteer appreciation dinner last week, Air Show organizers thanked the army of volunteers who staffed the event.
“This was a one-of-a-kind event, and this wonderful air show would not have happened without you,” said Denise Berry, chairperson of the Mohave County Airport Authority, noting that nearly 250 volunteers contributed their time to help with parking at several off-site lots, as well as staffing the event on the airport grounds.
“Everybody went above and beyond,” said Kellen Shireman, assistant director at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport, explaining that earning a place on top air show performers’ calendar was required to secure the best flying acts and ground displays. “The air show calendar starts in April and we were the second one of the year,” he said. “We did that intentionally because of the heat, and we wanted to get all the good acts and military.”
There hasn’t been a big air show in Bullhead City since the early 1990s, when the airport was much smaller, and the inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show’s success has led to expanded plans for the second annual event, set for April 6, 2024.
The day before the Saturday air show event, students from schools throughout the area will be invited to attend special workshops on the airport grounds presented by aviators and pilots.
“Our 2024 plans include adding a day to give back to our students,” said Jackie Wallin, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission. “In our area, students are hard-pressed to have access to the trades. This will be a chance for them to learn the history and science behind aviation.”
Commercial, airline and military pilots have been invited to a “STEM day” that will include talks, presentations, hands-on tours of a variety of aircraft and “free lunch and a mini-air show for students only.”
The Saturday air show event will again be free to the public, “and we’re actually going to have an intermission between morning and afternoon shows so people can move around and have time for tours and interactive displays,” Wallin explained, adding that Nellis Air Force Base has partnered with the event and will be bringing military aircraft and crews, including demonstrating rappelling from a helicopter. “We’ll get to see some of the things our military actually do.”
This year’s air show received “seed money” from the City of Bullhead City and Laughlin Tourism Commission, with each providing $75,000 from bed tax funds collected by local hotels which is earmarked for tourism promotion. The inaugural event earned enough to set aside money for next year’s air show and also donate money to several nonprofit organizations.
“Our vision was to have a self-funding event that created a positive impact on the community and provided funding opportunities for local nonprofits,” said Wallin. “We promised we’d give back to the community as much as we can considering this was a free event, and we’re proud to have made almost $13,500 in donations and to have money set aside to help fund next year’s event.”
Among the groups receiving donations were the Laughlin, Bullhead City and Kingman Rotary Clubs, the Colorado River Corvette Club, ROTC, Laughlin High School Athletic Club, Bullhead City Community Garden, VFW Post 10005, American Legion Post 60 and the Laughlin Chamber VIP program. The majority of the organizations provided volunteers to help staff the off-site parking lots.
All spectators were transported to the airport by bus to alleviate traffic around the airport, so managing the park-and-ride locations was a major undertaking.
“They say the first event is the hardest, and the hardest thing for any of us was the parking, but we handled it great thanks to all the wonderful volunteers,” Wallin reported. “Everyone at the air show was extremely impressed — they had no idea how much went into the event in the background.”
In addition to providing entertainment for local residents, the event’s stated purpose was to promote tourism and economic development while building brand awareness for Colorado River valley as a tourism destination. To accomplish this, the event was extensively promoted throughout the traditional drive-in market areas.
“Marketing is really, really expensive,” Wallin explained. “That is where the majority of the money is spent. This year we went into the drive market, and next year we want to expand (advertising) into Northern California, Utah, New Mexico and lower Arizona."
The 2024 event will offer a variety of sponsorship options to help raise funds, and even more volunteers will be needed as the air show expands, said Wallin. Details on the event will be posted on its website — laughlinbullheadairshow.com — as planning progresses for the second annual air show.
Meanwhile, a limited number of official Laughlin Bullhead Air Show 2023 t-shirts are available for $10 each at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive in Laughlin.
