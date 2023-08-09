Visitor's Guide

LAUGHLIN — The newly updated regional visitor guide and Laughlin Chamber of Commerce membership directory is available now at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. The full-color, magazine-style guidebooks are available free to individuals, as well as businesses interested in displaying them or offering free copies to their customers.

“We print and distribute 5,000 copies of the Colorado River Region Area Guide annually and distribute them all across the United States and Canada,” said Jackie Wallin, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. “Members are welcome to pick up copies to display in their businesses and offices, or they can call us and arrange for us to deliver them.”

