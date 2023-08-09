LAUGHLIN — The newly updated regional visitor guide and Laughlin Chamber of Commerce membership directory is available now at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. The full-color, magazine-style guidebooks are available free to individuals, as well as businesses interested in displaying them or offering free copies to their customers.
“We print and distribute 5,000 copies of the Colorado River Region Area Guide annually and distribute them all across the United States and Canada,” said Jackie Wallin, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. “Members are welcome to pick up copies to display in their businesses and offices, or they can call us and arrange for us to deliver them.”
The photographs throughout the book and on the covers were selected through a photo contest. This year’s winners included Ben Willett, graphics manager at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort & Casino, and local professional photography companies DayjaLite Photo Productions and Firafly Photography, Images also were provided by Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort & Casino.
“We received some terrific photos from our entrants. “Wallin said. “You can find their work evenly arranged throughout the guide, including the front and back covers.”
The guidebooks are filled with information on area attractions and activities, as well as a list of the more than 300 member businesses in a wide variety of categories.
The 2023-2024 Colorado River Region Area Guide may be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive. To arrange for delivery, call the Chamber at 702-298-2214 (ext. 0) or send an email to info@laughlinchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.