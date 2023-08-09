LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Junior/Senior High School and Bennett Elementary School began classes on Monday, Aug. 7. The transition from summer vacation and relaxation to learning and achievement was facilitated by gatherings of students, parents, teachers and support organizations at both school locations.
Preparation for the new school year included teacher consultation, encouragement, opportunities, direction and complimentary supplies — including backpacks, scheduled, books, art aids, tablets and lots of #2 pencils.
The high school open house was centered in the grand corridor, which sports pennants of major universities lined just below the glass skylight above. Informational kiosks lined both sides.
The Laughlin Library provided an extensive resource guide to online homework help for all grades and subjects, from preschool to high school —science, geography, reading skills, biography, history, literature, mathematics, and government, to name just a few.
Sunrise Children’s Foundation representatives offered “high quality early intervention” for preschoolers. Their mission is to prepare children in their most formative years for school and success through family counseling and Early Head Start. Home visitation and nutrition assistance are two of the services available through SCF.
Laughlin Community Health Center was onsite to heighten awareness of their family-oriented medical office. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin officers provided security and youth outreach. The Laughlin Booster Club was also well-represented.
Sixth, seventh and eighth grade Algebra teacher Mr. John Zenefski, who goes by “Mr. Z”, welcomed new students in his classroom and took the edge off any perceived trepidation. He reluctantly resigned as the girls’ varsity and junior varsity basketball coach because of back problems preventing him from travelling to out-of-town games — trips that could be as long as six hours one-way.
Next door to Mr. Z is high school math, technology and robotics teacher Mark Nance. His scope of instruction will be expanded this year, at least until Laughlin High can hire a new science teacher.
Nichole Milone was in attendance with her son, Giovanni, who is entering eighth grade. His favorite class is physical education, and he is very interested in playing varsity football. His current quest is to obtain information regarding eligibility and tryouts.
The Bennett Elementary School open house began one hour later at 2 p.m. Some elementary parents took their kids to both events so they could get an idea of what junior high and high school will be like in their future.
The Bennett gymnasium was the room used for their welcoming event. Free school supplies were abundant for attendees, including, of course, plenty of #2 pencils.
Heather Donathan and Cort Weber actively recruited for Pack 19 of the Cub Scouts. They have a goal of 10 additional scouts hopefully added to the current pack of 17 young adventurists.
Enthusiasm also ran high among the younger crowd. First-grade twins Jada and Charlie Thorpe are interested in history and language arts, respectively. First-grade siblings Aviena and Romeo Boston were eager to begin class, but neither have at this point declared their college majors.
