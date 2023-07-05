LAUGHLIN — Coming home from military service isn’t necessarily all reward and glory.
A difficult adjustment is required for reentry to civilian life, a largely psychological one. Taking orders 24/7 made you better at what you did —protecting your country. Now, your mission has changed and you’re making your own decisions. And your surroundings— attitudes, methods, prioritizations — they’re different now, too.
Operation Transition co-founders, Tom West and Shannon Francis, saw the challenge up close — West is a US Marine Corp veteran — and decided to do something about it. West was in Laughlin recently on a promotional and informational trip and was found at the Double Shot Coffee Clinic.
First, they looked at the big picture — the national statistics are horrifying on veteran suicides, PTSD, divorce and homelessness. Then, they chose a method — non-governmental organization. They don't receive any tax money nor do they apply for grants.
“They come with too many strings attached,” West said.
“Base camp” is the ranch — a 100+ acre compound just outside Williams, Arizona, containing housing, a mess hall, and full facilities for pets, training, education and production/distribution of coffee.
Selected individuals, and their families if desired, live on premises for six months and are paid for their work at the roasting, grinding and distributing plant. All staff work on a volunteer basis.
The temporary residents also receive professional counseling and coaching with the help of the Flagstaff Mental Health Committee, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, local courts and other supportive organizations both public and private.
On-grounds homes are provided by private sponsors such as the Boeing and Lockheed Corporations, who also offer job training, internships and career development to interested program graduates.
Further options are provided through a partnership with Grand Canyon University and Cal State Long Beach for scholarship and credentialing. Military service and specialties are accepted as pre-enrollment educational credits.
There’s a lot to learn on-site at the ranch in the coffee import business such as finance, record keeping, advertising, transport, product processing and human resource management.
Their beans are grown in ideal conditions — volcanic soil and high altitude, similar to the choice coffees of Hawaii — in Guatemala. They are organically-farmed, single-sourced and boast a superlative 86.5 cupping score.
The coffee beans are roasted (light, medium and dark) and ground (fine, medium, coarse or whole bean) to personal preference and shipped directly and expeditiously to the customer.
Operation Transition takes a proactive approach to helping veterans move smoothly from active duty to a happily productive post-service civilian life.
