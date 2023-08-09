LAUGHLIN — A total of six crimes were reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Laughlin Aug. 1 through Monday, including two crimes against people and four crimes against property.
The two crimes against people were listed as violent crimes described by police as simple assault. “Personal” weapons — including hands, feet, teeth, or other body parts — were used in the alleged assault that was reported at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive.
Although listed as a violent crime, no weapons were used in the reported assault at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the corner of Needles Highway and Marina Lagoon Drive.
Property crimes included a motor vehicle theft, two reports of burglary or breaking and entering and a larceny theft.
The stolen vehicle was reported at approximately 6 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the 2700 block of S. Casino Drive.
Both burglaries were reported on Aug. 3, with the first occurring just after noon in the 2700 block of Needles Highway, followed by another breaking-and-entering report posted at 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Cal Edison Drive.
A crime categorized as larceny — which the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines as the unlawful taking, carrying, leading or riding away of property from the possession or constructive possession of another — was reported at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 1900 block of S. Casino Drive.
In accordance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System, LVMPD crime reports are separated into three categories: Crimes against people, crimes against property or crimes against society.
With crimes against people, the victims are always individuals. The object of crimes against property is to obtain money, property, or some other benefit. Crimes against society represent society’s prohibition against engaging in certain types of activity and often are described as victimless crimes.
The LVMPD reports all crimes it investigates on its online data portal. This information is available to the public at opendata-lvmpd.hub.arcgis.com.
