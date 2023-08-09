LAUGHLIN — A total of six crimes were reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Laughlin Aug. 1 through Monday, including two crimes against people and four crimes against property.

The two crimes against people were listed as violent crimes described by police as simple assault. “Personal” weapons — including hands, feet, teeth, or other body parts — were used in the alleged assault that was reported at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.