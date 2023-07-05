LAUGHLIN — A total of 16 crimes were reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Laughlin from June 24 to July 3, including 10 crimes against people and six property crimes.
The crimes against people were all listed as violent crimes, and included one aggravated assault, two sex offenses, six simple assaults and one crime of intimidation.
The aggravated assault was reported on Sunday in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive and a perpetrator reportedly possessed a handgun.
The sex offenses occurred on June 26 and June 30, with the locations unavailable.
The simple assaults occurred in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive on June 24 and June 27, in the 1900 block of S. Casino Drive on June 24, the 2900 block of S. Casino Drive on June 25, the 2200 block of S. Casino Drive on June 26, and the 2000 block of S. Casino Drive on July 1.
The intimidation reportedly occurred on June 27 in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive.
Crimes against property included a motor vehicle theft reported in the 3600 block of Needles Highway on June 24, and destruction, damage or vandalism of property reported in the 2200 block of S. Casino Drive on June 24 and in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive on June 26.
Both a robbery — listed as a violent crime — and a burglary, classified as breaking and entering, were reported on June 26 in the 1600 block of S. Casino Drive.
The final crime against property was classified as larceny and was reported on June 25 in the 3300 block of Del Monte Street.
