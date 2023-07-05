LAUGHLIN — Reports and updates on a variety of government and community programs and projects fill the Laughlin Town Advisory Board’s agenda for its next monthly meeting, set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Laughlin Regional Government Center.

The agenda begins with a report from Clark County Laughlin Liaison Mark Moskowitz on the ongoing Laughlin Road Rehabilitation program, along with other pertinent county-related updates. Minor road repairs take place regularly as needed, but this is the first time in many years roads in need of major repairs will be addressed.

