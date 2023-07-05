LAUGHLIN — Reports and updates on a variety of government and community programs and projects fill the Laughlin Town Advisory Board’s agenda for its next monthly meeting, set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Laughlin Regional Government Center.
The agenda begins with a report from Clark County Laughlin Liaison Mark Moskowitz on the ongoing Laughlin Road Rehabilitation program, along with other pertinent county-related updates. Minor road repairs take place regularly as needed, but this is the first time in many years roads in need of major repairs will be addressed.
The construction project includes complete removal of the old asphalt and rebuilding a new surface, Moskowitz said. “Seven miles of road is going to cost $9 million,” he said. “Some of these roads haven’t had much attention since they were built 20 or more years ago, so this project will be a big improvement.”
The LTAB will hear several more updates, including:
• Public safety update, including crime and calls-for-service reports, from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin Bureau Commander Lt. Grant Rogers.
• A report from Clark County Fire Department regarding calls for service during the past month and other fire prevention issues.
• A report from Steve Parish with the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.
• Will Smith with the Clark County Water Reclamation District will provide a report on the status of the town’s wastewater system.
• Big Bend Water District’s Jason Bailey will present a report on the status of Laughlin’s water system. A special public meeting regarding Laughlin’s water system is set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Laughlin Regional Government Center. This meeting will address concerns from LTAB members regarding a reported moratorium on new construction permits due to water delivery issues.
• A report from Parks & Recreation on the status of programs and upcoming activities.
• Maria O’Brien with HELP of Southern Nevada will discuss current programs available in Laughlin. HELP of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit that provides rent, utilities and food assistance to Nevada residents in need;
• Jackie Wallin, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission, will provide an update on Chamber and LTC activities and programs.
• Tanya Brown-Wirth with the Laughlin Library will provide a report on current and upcoming programs and activities at the library.
• A report from the Laughlin school system on the status of programs and upcoming activities.
• Announcements of upcoming neighborhood, county, and community meetings and events.
The LTAB also will hear an awards presentation from Laughlin Rotary to honor a first responder for exceptional service to the community.
The final agenda item is public input, which is a time set aside to hear comments from members of the public on matters relevant to the LTAB. There are no action items on the agenda, all items are for discussion only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.