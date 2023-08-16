LAUGHLIN — Silver Rider is the bus system that serves Laughlin. It picks up and delivers passengers to and from every neighborhood and outer locale like clockwork. Some routes run 24 hours a day. Comfort, economy, dependability, safety and efficiency are the core of its standard operational procedure.
Their schedule is adhered to rigorously. Get the schedule online or by phone, and then calculate the time from your door to the stop station. You will also know the exact time you will arrive at your destination.
Don’t worry about your tire treads getting low, your car battery charge level, or any unforeseen mechanical event. Sit back in an ergonomic seat, enjoy perfect air temperature and look at the stunning Colorado River scenery for as long as you like. Read a book. Listen to music. And above all, spend much less money than driving the car. Fares are thrifty, especially for the young, old (60+) and disabled.
Mike Jackson is executive director of the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition Laughlin. He communicates with office and maintenance staff continuously. Office staff includes operations, logistics, finance and human resources. Maintenance staff includes mechanics, acquisition, facility maintenance and cleaning/sanitation (COVID procedure is permanent).
Jackson’s years of maintenance experience brings creativity to the upkeep and development aspects of running a tight shop. His innovative approach has secured hybrid vehicles that require half the fuel of a standard combustible engine, minimal parts storage space due to efficient supplier relationship, scrap reclamation, a gigantic generator that can fuel all busses plus police and fire vehicles in a power outage or other emergency, and a plan already underway for the building and parking lot to be powered by onsite solar in two years.
An excellent relationship with the Nevada Department of Transportation is fundamental to both operations and resource management. Revenue comes from fares and grants — county, state and federal, through the SNTC. Options within government funding opportunities can be complex and changing. SNTC also operates in Boulder City, Mesquite,Sandy Valley,CalNevAri, Searchlight, Goodsprings and Indian Springs. The Las Vegas Express departs from Laughlin twice weekly.
“We work as a tight-knit group where everyone is dedicated to excellence of service,” saidSenior Supervisor of Laughlin Operations Sueann Bishop. “Drivers know what is expected of them and love to compete for monthly awards.”
The Silver Rider organization has its own award showcase filled with trophies and plaques for national and state achievement in such categoriesascourtesy, reliability, safety, growth and productivity.
Riding the bus can be good for your wallet, peace of mind and the environment. Rethinking your “getting around town” strategy could reap benefits you may not have considered.
