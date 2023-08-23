LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District's teachers union on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the district's request for an injunction preventing a strike on the grounds that CCSD's lawsuit is an attempt to limit the union's rights to free speech.

CCSD sued Clark County Education Association in Clark County District Court on July 31, citing comments made by union leaders and members that "work actions," as CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita has phrased them, are possible if the union does not have a new contract by Saturday, Aug. 26.

