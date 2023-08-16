Andrew Bennett, director of the Clark County Department of Traffic Safety, speaks during a ceremony honoring road traffic victims as part of World Day of Remembrance at the Clark County Government Center on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas.
LAUGHLIN — Andrew Bennett, Director of the Clark County Office of TrafficSafety, spokebefore the Laughlin Town Advisory Board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday Aug. 8.
“Having a county traffic safety office is atypical,” hesaid. “Every state hasone,but counties generally defer this function to state government.”
Bennett was appointed to this position by County Manager Yolanda King and began operations on Jan. 24, 2022. He previously worked for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety as public information officer, Zero Fatalities Initiative manager, and finally, for his last five years, on a three-person anti-DUI taskforce. He will continue to work closely with the Nevada Highway Patroland the Nevada State Legislature in executing his new responsibilities.
Two years ago, 2021, was the deadliest year on local and Nevada roads in 14 years with over 190 traffic fatalities in Clark County and more than 370 across Nevada. Pedestrian fatalities are also on the rise, with 61 in Clark County.
Traffic safety is increased by implementing the three E's — engineering, enforcement and education.
County Commissioner MichaelNaft, who was instrumental in the formation of the new office, said, “I believe that by improving how our roads are engineered, rules are enforced and community educated, we can save lives and taxpayer dollars.”
A summary of OTS’ goals and methods include best practices research, crash investigation, communication strategies,utilizinggrant projects and partnerships including federal resources, continuousplanningand evaluation, andestablishingpolicies and priorities.
Mark Moskowitz will, asusual,act as the board’s liaison with OTS. Two locations currently being discussed are the intersection of Needles Highway and Bruce Woodbury Drive, and Needles Highway between Laughlin Library and Family Dollar across the street.
Bennett said that consideration is being afforded to a roundabout at the busy Needles/Woodbury intersection, currently controlled by one stop sign. He added that public information would be key to a successful roundabout.
Common in Europe and sparsely used in the U.S., a roundabout is a one-directional circle with right-of-way given to the occupant — the vehicle that is already in the circle.
Crossing or entering Needles Highway from either the library or Family Dollar can be treacherous in itsown right. The curve in the road to the north creates a blind spot forvehiclesorpedestrians. Turning left out of the library is tricky, but even a right turn has an obstructed view of oncoming traffic from the south. Bennett expressed doubt that just a well-marked crosswalk would suffice.
In other traffic safety news, Naft’smonthly Clark County newsletter, which was placed on the LTAB information table, announced that in July last month, around 30 high school students who expressed interest attended “an immersive two-week program designed to guide high school students on how to design roads with a focus on safety.”
The students stayed on campus during the two weeks as guests of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Traffic Safety Research Office of the Howard Hughes School of Engineering. One of the program’s goals is to encourage students to consider a career in traffic safety.
