US-NEWS-CRASH-SURVIVOR-ON-DAY-REMEMBRANCE-9-LV.jpg

Andrew Bennett, director of the Clark County Department of Traffic Safety, speaks during a ceremony honoring road traffic victims as part of World Day of Remembrance at the Clark County Government Center on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAUGHLIN — Andrew Bennett, Director of the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety, spoke before the Laughlin Town Advisory Board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday Aug. 8.

“Having a county traffic safety office is atypical,” he said“Every state has one, but counties generally defer this function to state government.” 

Bennett was appointed to this position by County Manager Yolanda King and began operations on Jan. 24, 2022He previously worked for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety as public information officer, Zero Fatalities Initiative manager, and finally, for his last five years, on a three-person anti-DUI taskforceHe will continue to work closely with the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada State Legislature in executing his new responsibilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.