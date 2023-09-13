Pictured from left are are Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Jason Lamberth of the Hailee’s Hope Foundation, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and Richard Egan, suicide prevention training/outreach facilitator for the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention. They are holding a proclamation recognizing Suicide Prevention Week at a ceremony that also included the installation of purple lights on the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS — The 89 bulbs along the perimeter of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign were turned purple Tuesday in a ceremony in recognition of Suicide Prevention Week.
The morning ceremony at the sign on the Las Vegas Strip south of Russell Road included participation by the Clark County Board of Commissioners and representatives of Hailee's Hope, a local nonprofit foundation focused on suicide prevention and awareness. Also participating were The Defensive Line and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention.
Suicide Prevention Week is recognized from Sept. 10-16.
"We are proud to stand with Hailee’s Hope to shine a light on this critical problem and support suicide prevention efforts and programs that save lives," Commissioner Michael Naft said. Naft represents Clark County's District A, which includes Laughlin. "Tragically, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Nevada and across the nation. It is important that we come together to end suicide and support intervention programs that teach people how to better cope with the challenges they face, and connect people in need with the mental and physical healthcare they need."
"This year it will be 10 years since I lost my daughter Hailee to suicide," said Jason Lamberth of Hailee’s Hope. "As a survivor of suicide loss, suicide prevention is something near and dear to my heart. We’re fortunate and proud to work with our community partners and the Clark County commissioners to raise awareness for suicide prevention and to help save lives."
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is one of the most widely recognized landmarks in Nevada. It was created in 1959 after the Clark County Commission approved funding for the project on what was then Highway 91. Submitting the lowest qualified bid was Western Electric Display, Inc. (aka “Western Neon”), purchased by YESCO in the 1960s.
The design, characteristic of the Googie architecture movement, was created by Betty Willis. The 25-foot-tall sign was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009, Clark County’s centennial year. The sign, like the rest of the Las Vegas Strip, is in unincorporated Clark County.
