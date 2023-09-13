suicide prevention vegas sign

Pictured from left are are Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Jason Lamberth of the Hailee’s Hope Foundation, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and Richard Egan, suicide prevention training/outreach facilitator for the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention. They are holding a proclamation recognizing Suicide Prevention Week at a ceremony that also included the installation of purple lights on the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas Strip.

 

 Courtesy Clark County

LAS VEGAS — The 89 bulbs along the perimeter of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign were turned purple Tuesday in a ceremony in recognition of Suicide Prevention Week.

The morning ceremony at the sign on the Las Vegas Strip south of Russell Road included participation by the Clark County Board of Commissioners and representatives of Hailee's Hope, a local nonprofit foundation focused on suicide prevention and awareness. Also participating were The Defensive Line and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.