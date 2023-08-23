The VIP directors for 2023 includes, from left, Jackie Wallin, Executive Director of Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission; VIP Vice President Gina Fields; VIP President Donna Engelmeier; VIP Secretary Pat Zidek, VIP Liason Joyce Moreno; and VIP Treasurer Margot Anderson.
LAUGHLIN — Time is running out for area nonprofits to apply for grant funding from the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Volunteers In Partnership program. Application forms are available on the Chamber’s website, and the deadline for grant applications is Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Chamber VIP program raises funds through community events and awards grants to deserving nonprofit organizations throughout the Tri-state area each January. Organizations selected to receive funding will be notified in November and funds are awarded each January. Only registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations may apply and applicants do not have to be a member of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
“We have a committee to review each request and choose those they think are most in need of funds,” said Joyce Moreno, who serves as a liaison between VIP and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. “The VIP Board of Directors sets the donation budget based on how much we’ve taken in. The whole membership decides how much to give to each group, and we present the donations at our January meeting.”
As a subcommittee of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the VIP program’s purpose is to promote the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, its functions, members and businesses.
“We also support Laughlin Tourism (Commission) and offer volunteer support to entities that have chosen Laughlin for their venue. Each of our volunteers has been vetted and background-checked,” Moreno explained. “When we help with an event and the promoter donates funds to us, we appreciate it, as this helps us to support our community efforts. When we started, it was a big deal if we could muster up $500 for the school backpack program, and now we’ve donated around $80,000 to the community.”
Grants typically start at $500 and increase as funds are available. Organizations selected to receive VIP grants in the past have included area schools, historical societies, food banks, youth sports organizations and more.
“We’ve donated to veterans groups, schools, churches, sports like AYSO and Little League, elder groups, the Boys & Girls Clubs and the River Fund," she said. "Absolutely all the money must stay in this area to be used in our community.”
