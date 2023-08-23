LNT - VIP Directors 2023.jpg

The VIP directors for 2023 includes, from left, Jackie Wallin, Executive Director of Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission; VIP Vice President Gina Fields; VIP President Donna Engelmeier; VIP Secretary Pat Zidek, VIP Liason Joyce Moreno; and VIP Treasurer Margot Anderson.

 Jill Ramelot/For The Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — Time is running out for area nonprofits to apply for grant funding from the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Volunteers In Partnership program. Application forms are available on the Chamber’s website, and the deadline for grant applications is Thursday, Aug. 31. 

The Chamber VIP program raises funds through community events and awards grants to deserving nonprofit organizations throughout the Tri-state area each January. Organizations selected to receive funding will be notified in November and funds are awarded each January. Only registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations may apply and applicants do not have to be a member of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.

